Annagh have great sympathy for Warrenpoint despite potential Play-Off spot, insists Ciaran McGurgan

Annagh United boss Ciaran McGurgan insists they don't want to be promoted this way — © PMAKER

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan says he has great sympathy for Warrenpoint Town, even though his side are on course to replace Barry Gray’s men in the Irish Premiership relegation/promotion Play-Off.

McGurgan says his players dream of playing in the top flight but they would never want to be promoted in this fashion.

Warrenpoint Town, who sit in the runner-up spot in the Lough 41 Championship, have been refused a Premiership or Championship licence by the Irish FA for the 2023-24 season, forcing Tuesday’s Play-Off to be postponed.

Town were set to face Dungannon Swifts but now they are focused on legal matters as they appeal the decision, with a hearing "tentatively" scheduled for May 10.

Third placed Annagh United are ready to replace Warrenpoint in the Play-Off.

Dundela are just one point behind United with a game to play and could finish above them, but the Duns did not apply for a Premiership licence and therefore cannot take a place in the Play-Offs.

McGurgan is stunned by the development and it’s left him with mixed emotions.

“To be honest, I’m a believer in you finish where you deserve to be and it’s an awful situation for Warrenpoint,” he said.

“I genuinely don’t wish any ill fate on any team but it is what it is and you have to play the hand you are dealt with.

“If we are handed a Play-Off place, we will take it, but it’s disappointing to see any football club go through this.

“I would not wish this on anybody. We don’t know the reasons why a licence has not been awarded but perhaps there was a genuine error.

“Any football person can appreciate it’s potentially a big blow for the club.

“It’s not the way you want to earn promotion but this is a strange game and sometimes you need to take a bit of luck when it comes your way.

“It’s a costly development but we must now focus on a potential Play-Off.”

After being relegated from the top flight last season, Warrenpoint Town were set for a shot at an immediate return to the Irish Premiership by finishing second but now a shadow has been cast over the club’s future. Gray’s side could drop down to intermediate football next season.

If Annagh do enter and beat Dungannon in the Play-Off, their Premiership home matches would take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds – some 71 miles away from their Tandragee Road Stadium in Portadown.

“We are the highest ranked team between second and sixth which has the licence and regardless of this weekend’s result, Dundela didn’t apply for the licence so we will be in it,” added McGurgan, whose side lost last year’s Play-Off against Portadown after finishing runner-up in the Championship.

“Our selected ground was the Coleraine Showgrounds, if we gain promotion.

“It’s very difficult to get teams with grass pitches to ground share with you because of usage, while other local artificial pitches which would have been Premiership ready had agreements with other clubs, so we had to have something. I always felt if you had something you had a chance, if you have nothing you don’t have a chance.

“You can see now what has happened. It’s not an ideal situation for anyone but it’s now where we are.

“Dungannon will feature in the Play-Off and I think they are a better team than the Premiership table shows.

“They are a strong outfit and we have three decent players on loan from Dungannon who wouldn’t be able to play for us if we are in the Play-Off, which is unfortunate.

“We will give it a crack and see where it takes us.

“We have players who aspire to play in the Premiership and if we get there, it will involve travelling, but we will do that.”

The Irish FA said the licencing committee was "unanimous in its decision" to refuse licences to Warrenpoint.