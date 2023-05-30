Annagh United on cusp of unlikely promotion after first leg win over Dungannon Swifts

Annagh United 2 Dungannon Swifts 1

Annagh United are on the verge of the Premiership after stunning Dungannon 2-1 in the first leg of the Promotion-Relegation Play-Off.

They came from behind to win, ensuring they take a crucial lead into tomorrow night’s return game at Stangmore Park.

Ciaran McGurgan had sought to play down his depleted side’s chances in the build-up, but they produced a huge effort at the BMG Arena.

Behind after three minutes, they responded superbly to hit back immediately, turning the tie around in the second half.

Craig Taylor, a former Dungannon player, was the hero for the home side.

It was his cross that forced Michael Ruddy into an own-goal, levelling the tie instantly.

Then, with the Swifts building momentum in the second half, his superb strike put Annagh in front in the 69th minute.

What a story this could yet be for Annagh United, who finished a distant third in the Championship.

Yet Warrenpoint’s licensing woes opened the door to an unexpected shot at the big time, and they took full advantage here.

Both sides were heavily depleted, with Dungannon without injured duo Caolan Marron and Rhyss Campbell, while James Knowles was suspended.

Annagh’s absentee list included captain Niall Henderson, yet they produced a heroic effort, coming back from the setback of conceding so early.

Just 62 seconds were on the clock when ex-Swifts captain Ryan Harpur was booked for a strong challenge on Mayowa Animasahun.

The free-kick from Oran O’Kane was floated to the back post, where Dean Curry headed it across and Animasahun was free to head home.

But Annagh hit back straight from the kick-off. Taylor broke down the left and delivered a terrific cross to the back post.

Ruddy, perhaps distracted by the presence of Peter Duffin, attempted to clear but headed past his own goalkeeper.

Annagh made life difficult for Dungannon, with Taylor’s trickery on the wing a feature of their play.

He almost laid on the second in the 37th minute, taking a pass from Gerard Storey and picking out Stephen Murray, whose back-post effort was brilliantly blocked by goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Annagh, perhaps sensing this was their best chance, started the second half brightly.

Niall McGinley’s strike was held by Dunne. Then Duffin caught a clearance and sent a dipping effort just over.

Dungannon had a great chance on the hour as O’Kane released Ben Cushnie, whose low shot was tipped wide by the goalkeeper.

From the corner, Curry rose to head towards goal, but it was cleared off the line by Stephen McGuinness.

But just as the Swifts looked to be getting on top, Annagh took a shock lead.

The ball was given away cheaply and Taylor broke down the left, cut inside and hit a superb drive into the far corner.

Dungannon have it all to do tomorrow night.

ANNAGH: Little, Kerr, Campbell (Moffatt, 84), Finnegan, Harpur, Duffin (McDonald, 69), Storey, Murray, Taylor, McGuinness, McGinley

Subs: Burns, Martins, Traczykowski, Egas, Topley

DUNGANNON: Dunne, Animasahun (Mayse, 43), Curry, McGinty, Ruddy, McGee, Walsh (Smith, 69), O’Kane, Scott, Cushnie (Moore, 77), O’Connor (Lynch, 77)

Subs: Nelson, Francis, Donnelly

Referee: Ben McMaster.