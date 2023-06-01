Annagh United still have plenty of work to do in Premiership Play-Off, warns Ciaran McGurgan

Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan insists his side are still the underdogs despite taking a first leg lead in the promotion-relegation play-off.

The Co Armagh minnows, who were playing in the third tier just three years ago, are now 90 minutes from the Premiership.

They have a 2-1 lead going into the return game against Dungannon Swifts, whose 20-year spell in the top flight is now in grave danger.

But McGurgan insists his team-talk will not change ahead of Thursday night’s tie.

He insists all the pressure is on the Premiership side, after a heroic effort from his patched-up side in Tuesday’s match.

“The fitness and lack of depth to the squad were always going to be the killer, but the players emptied the tank for us and got their rewards — I thought we thoroughly deserved to win,” he said.

“We missed a few chances in the first half that would have settled things and made it a bit easier, but we are only halfway there.

“But that is all we wanted — to stay in the tie for Thursday night and see where it takes us.”

Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan praised his side's first leg effort

Dungannon scored early through Mayowa Animasahun, but an own-goal from Michael Ruddy levelled the tie instantly.

Then in the second half the outstanding Craig Taylor fired Annagh in front.

“After the early goal I was thinking ‘here we go’, but the quick response helped and also unnerved them a wee bit as well,” McGurgan added.

“It was a super effort but, again, we are only halfway there.”

As they stand on the verge of history, McGurgan says his message to the players on Thursday night will be the same.

“It’s not changed — it’s ‘give us what you can for as long as you can’, and then we’ll use what we can off the bench,” he added.

“You could see from the bench that we had four kids there at 16 years of age.

“We didn’t have to use them but there will be a few sore boys in there in the morning so Thursday night could be a different story.”

He added: “It’s probably changed slightly because we were coming into this with no pressure and now people are thinking we probably can do this.

“Thursday night is going to be slightly different in terms of pressure but it’s definitely on the Premier League team — it’s still all on them.”

Annagh were only promoted from the Premier Intermediate League in 2020, and finished third in the Championship this season.

However, Warrenpoint’s licensing issues opened the door for an unlikely shot at the big time.

McGurgan added: “It was a free opportunity and there’s a lot of players in there who see the opportunity to go to the Premier League.

“If you can’t get motivated yourself by being ambitious - you are 90 minutes away from going to the Premier League - then you shouldn’t be in the changing room.

“But fair play to them — every single one of them gave it their all and I think they thoroughly deserved the win.”

Dungannon, meanwhile, have selection issues ahead of Thursday’s second leg.

They are missing several key names through injury and unavailability, with manager Dean Shiels fielding several young players on Tuesday night.

Despite trailing from the first leg, he is remaining calm ahead of arguably the biggest game in the club’s recent history.

“It’s only half-time, there is no panic,” Shiels said.

“There is loads and loads of time left in this tie and we are still very, very confident of getting the job finished.”

Dungannon pushed hard for an equaliser in the latter stages on Tuesday night, with Corey Smith and Stephen Scott going close late on.

Shiels added: “We know what’s needed — we spoke about it, the players understand what’s needed. There’s not really much time for words. It is about actions now and getting the job done.”