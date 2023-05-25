Annagh United’s promotion hopes hampered as three Dungannon Swifts loanees cannot feature in Play-Off

Ciaran McGurgan insists Annagh will have a rattle at the Play-Off despite their lack of first-team players

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan has revealed he has only 12 first-team players available for next week’s delayed promotion/relegation Play-Off against Dungannon Swifts when a place in the Premiership will be at stake.

United have not played since the Championship ended on April 30 and due to the disrupted build-up they will have just three training sessions before the first leg, which is one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

In contrast, Premiership outfit Dungannon have been ticking over with friendlies versus Scottish Cup Finalists Inverness Caley Thistle and Ballymacash Rangers.

Finishing third in the League, Annagh did not think they would be involved in the Play-Off but after second-placed Warrenpoint were denied a Promotion and a Championship Licence by the Irish FA Licencing Committee, it became a possibility.

Since then, in a controversial saga, Town have lost an appeal and after deciding not to take the case to arbitration it was confirmed on Tuesday the two-legged Annagh v Dungannon Play-Off would go ahead at BMG Arena on Tuesday, May 30 followed by the return at Stangmore Park just two days later on June 1.

McGurgan has told the Belfast Telegraph that due to a variety of reasons, his first-team squad is down to the bare bones.

“We normally work with a squad of 19 or 20. Towards the end of the season there were a few lads who hadn’t been playing and they left, thinking the season was over, moving on potentially to other clubs which is why we have been left so short,” said McGurgan.

“A big problem is we have three players on loan from Dungannon — Adam Glenny, Ruairi McDonald and Odhran Smyth — who can’t play, Scott McCullough is on holiday and Niall Henderson is suspended so we are down to the bare bones. At this moment we have 12 first-team players.

“We will be bringing youngsters into the squad, players from the Under-17s, and from the reserves. That’s all we can do. It is not an ideal situation but we’ll give it a rattle.”