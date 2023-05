Annagh United players on their ‘end of season’ break in Spain but it is back to action for them

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan says it would be a dream come true for the club if they reach the Premiership but in an honest assessment admits he is not holding out much hope of victory due to having just 12 first-team players ahead of next week’s delayed promotion/relegation Play-Off against Dungannon Swifts.