Antrim footballer (25) remembered as ‘stand-up guy’ as memorial match organised after sudden death

Friend organises game and fun day to support player’s brother and brain injury charity

The friend of a talented Antrim footballer who died from a sudden brain aneurysm at the age of 25 has described him as a positive force in the world.

It comes as a football match held in support of a brain injury charity will take place later this month in memory of Jack McKitterick and to help the recovery of Jack’s brother Thomas, who is set to undergo knee surgery.

Jack passed away on March 16, just three days before his 26th birthday.

Friend of the family Louis Higgins has helped organise the fundraising football match and fun day at Antrim’s Chimney Corner Football Club on Saturday, June 24.

The funds raised from the match will primarily go to help Thomas’s recovery after the procedure on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Getting his brother back into the sporting world, returning from injury, is what Jack “would want most”, according to Louis.

The initial target for the fundraiser was £8,000 but now sits at £9,118.

After surpassing the fundraising goal, the extra money will be donated to Headway: The Brain Injury Association.

This figure is expected to steadily rise thanks to the selling of tickets to the football match, featuring two teams of 15 players, all of whom will be in their own specialised kit for the occasion.

Great pals: Louis Higgins and Jack McKitterick

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Louis reflected on his friend Jack, calling him a positive force in the world who would never let anyone down.

“Jack was someone who brought a lot of positive energy into any room he entered,” Louis said.

“He was the most successful people pleaser.

“He just had no enemies; nobody ever disliked him.

“You hear that about a lot of people after they pass away but, for Jack, it was true.

“The funeral itself, I think there was close to a thousand people outside the chapel.

“You could see how many people Jack’s life had touched.

“He would have never let you down. He was a stand-up guy in that way.”

Louis described the memorial football match as just the beginning for the fundraising efforts that day, with a barbecue being held later by local bar and restaurant Ellie Mays.

There are also plans for a raffle to bolster the funds for the brain injury support team.

“The aim of this fundraiser is to primarily raise our initial goal of £8,000, which will be used to support Thomas, Jack’s brother, on his journey to return to playing sport after a serious knee injury,” said Louis.

“That is where the first income of £8,000 is going to go.

“We want to give [any] funds that we make [above that figure] to Headway: The Brain Injury Association.

“For the teams, I went around and worked out [who would be] the nearest and dearest of people who would want to be involved, so there are two teams of about 15 players.

“The actual day isn’t just going to be a football match — that is just the beginning.

“Afterwards, we are going to have a raffle in the function room and Ellie Mays Bar & Restaurant are going to be doing a barbecue on the day.

“We want families to come to enjoy the day, to celebrate Jack.”

With more than £9,000 raised thus far and counting, Louis explained that he has been “blown away” by people’s generosity.

“We have raised the money for Thomas already, so that means that every single penny that is made on the day at the event — buying tickets, raffle money, barbecue — will be going directly to the charity.

“It’s amazing. It has blown me away.

“It’s great that we have [raised] that money already and we haven’t even done the event yet.”

​If you’d like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search ‘Kick 4 Jack: The Memorial Football Match’