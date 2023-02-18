Anything can happen on derby day so we can’t afford to drop our guard, warns Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Danske Bank Premiership

Gary Hamilton declared that Glenavon's performance against Crusaders set the bar for how they should approach their derby match with Portadown

Gary Hamilton has warned his Glenavon players that a Mid-Ulster derby is no time to let their standards drop after seeing confidence restored in his squad.

The Mourneview Park boss is also hammering home the message that they can pay no attention whatsoever to the league table with local bragging rights on the line, having seen many unpredictable results in over 20 years on both sides of the divide.

The first six weeks of 2023 largely sum up the rollercoaster nature of Glenavon’s season.

In between a stunning 4-2 victory over Crusaders last month and giving the Shore Road men a real scare on Tuesday night when they needed an injury-time strike from Philip Lowry to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw, the Lurgan Blues only picked up a single point from five league games and crashed out of the Irish Cup to Championship side H&W Welders.

Putting it up to the Crues and coming so close to victory has had a positive impact on the dressing room, according to Hamilton.

“If they can go and play like that against a top team like Crusaders, you have to take confidence from it, especially as right up until three minutes from the end we were winning 2-1,” he said.

“The one thing we have to do is go and repeat that. We can’t go out on Saturday and drop our levels again. We have to pick them up and keep them where we were at. Even at Larne, yes we got beat 3-0, but I thought the performance on the whole was decent against another top side.”

Portadown manager Niall Currie will look for three points to boost his side's survival bid

It is now 21 years since Hamilton played a part in spearheading Portadown to their last league title. More recently, he guided Glenavon to back-to-back third-placed finishes in 2018 and 2019.

Now both teams are in the bottom half of the league, with Niall Currie’s men staring relegation in the face at the foot of the table, and while it is now two years since Glenavon suffered a derby defeat – winning six of the last eight – Hamilton knows from experience that nothing is guaranteed this time around.

“It’s a derby match and people will talk about Portadown being bottom of the league, it doesn’t matter where Portadown are in the league – it’s a derby match, and I have been here at Glenavon when we’ve been down bottom of the league and Portadown have been challenging for the title and we’ve beaten them and drawn with them,” he cautioned.

“It means nothing and counts for nothing. Derby matches are one-off occasions and it’s the team that wants it the most, that’s the hungriest, that plays to the occasion better and can deal with the pressure of it.

“It sometimes takes somebody to step up and make a name for themselves in these games to help their team get three points, and that’s what we need on Saturday – but we also need a performance like we produced against Crusaders.”