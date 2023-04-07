Aodhán Gillen: Funeral details announced for young footballer who died following crash in Newtownabbey

The funeral of a young footballer who died following a road accident in Newtownabbey will take place on Monday.

Aodhán Gillen (22) had been injured in an accident on March 14.

Police said that Mr Gillen, a pedestrian, had been involved in a collision with a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey.

Emergency services attended and the Dundela FC footballer was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. He remained in hospital but passed away on Thursday.

A funeral notice said Aodhán’s funeral mass will take place in St Bernard’s Church, Glengormley, at noon on Monday.

He has been described as the “beloved son of Margaret and Michael, much loved brother of Eoin, Cian and Corin.”

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, it said.

On Thursday, Dundela FC said it was “with deep regret and sadness” it was announcing the news that Aodhán had passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

He signed for the east Belfast Championship team at the beginning of the year.

Previously with Newington FC, he had also made several appearances for Carrick Rangers in the NIFL Premiership this season.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 248 of 14/03/23.”