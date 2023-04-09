Aodhan Gillen loved football and was in prime of his life, says Carrick Rangers captain Mark Surgenor

The 22 year-old was knocked down on March 14

Carrick Rangers captain Mark Surgenor has paid an emotional tribute to young Aodhán Gillen, who tragically passed away at the age of 22.

The talented and popular footballer died almost a month after he was hit by a car in Newtownabbey on the morning of Tuesday, March 14.

News of his loss has deeply saddened his former team-mates at Dundela, Carrick and Newington.

His family and friends will gather for his funeral today and share memories of a quiet man who had a caring nature and kind heart.

Carrick’s scheduled game against Dungannon Swifts this afternoon has been moved to tomorrow at 7.45pm.

Surgenor said he was devastated to learn that Aodhán had lost his fight for life at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast last Thursday.

“I trained and played with him and he was a great lad, quiet but witty,” said the 37-year-old.

“He wanted to get better and loved playing Irish League football so much.

“You could see that because in every training session, he put everything into it.

“He never said a bad word or caused any trouble.

“It’s awfully sad, a life taken far too young. It’s gutting and we can’t imagine what the family are going through.

“He was in the prime of his life and had so much to look forward to.

“Everything was ahead of him and my heart breaks for his wonderful family who are going through an awful time.

“To lose your life in a traffic accident is such a freak and tragic event.”

The young winger had left the Gers to join Championship side Dundela in January.

A minute’s silence in memory of Aodhán was observed before Carrick’s Premiership game against Newry City at Loughview Leisure Arena on Friday.

Newry boss Darren Mullen commented on Twitter: “Great win last night but considering the tragic events with young Aodhán Gillen, it reaffirms Arrigo Sacchi’s words that football is only ‘the most important of the least important things in life’.”

There has been an outpouring of shock and grief from the Irish League community and Carrick said: “His positive personality and love for football made him a popular figure both around the club as well as in the changing room amongst players and staff alike.”

Newington said: “Aodhàn was not only a great player but more importantly a great person who was loved by all at Newington”, while Dundela added: “What made Aodhán stand out most was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature. This is what made Aodhán so popular and liked by so many.”

Surgenor says Aodhán’s loss stirs memories of the loss of another former team-mate Jerry Thompson who passed away at the age of 24 in 2019.

“It has brought back memories of losing Jerry Thompson and it’s horrendous losing someone you shared a changing room with,” added former Ballymena United ace Surgenor, who has made 250 appearances for Carrick.

“Aodhán absolutely loved football — he ate, slept and breathed it. We had been getting updates from Stuart (King) through his family and unfortunately he didn’t make it.

“The boys will be at the funeral and it will be a difficult day. No parent should bury or lose their child.

“When you lose someone, you slowly realise that life goes on but we never forget people like Jerry and Aodhán.”