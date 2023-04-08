Ards’ Adam Salley eager to remind Premiership bosses of his qualities

Ards ace Adam Salley with his NIFWA Player of the Month award

The Championship’s top goalscorer Adam Salley is hoping his good form will catch the eye of some Premiership managers.

The Ards striker — who is on loan from Portadown — has bagged 21 goals this term and has been named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month twice.

He won the March award thanks to a five-goal salvo that fired Matthew Tipton’s team into the top six of the Lough 41 Championship.

Upon collecting the award, Salley said: “To win this once is cool, but to win it twice is pretty special.

“It will do me no harm to be in the newspapers and all over social media because my contract at Portadown is up at the end of the season.

“It might remind a few clubs that I’m still around and scoring goals.

“I genuinely have no idea where I will be next year, so I’m open to offers.

“I’d like to play in the Premiership ideally, but I also want to play every week. I want to be a team’s No.9. I’m at the stage of my career where sitting on the bench is no use to me.”

Tipton will be keen to make the in-form striker his No.9 on a permanent basis, but he is expecting to face competition for his signature from the likes of Loughgall and Warrenpoint Town.

Salley explained: “I’ve got 21 already, so I’d like to add another few in the split. It would be great to finish the season with 25 goals or more.

“I’ve also had a fair few assists. Tippy brought me in to get goals, and I’ve done that for him.

“I’ll sit down and talk with him at the end of the season. We have a good relationship and I will always take an offer from Tippy seriously, but I want to see what my options are.”

In his last game, Salley scored an injury-time goal in a 5-1 victory over Dundela to seal Ards’ spot in the top six. However, the forward could have made life a lot less stressful if he hadn’t skied a spot-kick 10 minutes earlier.

Reflecting on the crazy clash, Salley said: “It was funny because just after I missed the penalty, the Chairman, Warren Patton, shouted onto the pitch that we needed one more goal to make the top six.

“If he had told me that before the penalty, I might not have hit it so hard!

“Thankfully, in injury time, the ball fell perfectly for me and I blasted it past Sam Johnston.

“We went mad after we scored, and the fans were creating a good atmosphere.

“It was a nice moment for everyone at the club as it has not been an easy season.

“It’s a shame that we’re not in the mix for promotion — we had a really bad run after Christmas and that cost us dearly — but our aim now is to win as many games as possible and try and improve our final position.

“We’ve always scored goals, but now we’re conceding less. Hopefully we can carry this form into the split.”

Ards travel to Lakeview Park to play League leaders Loughgall today (3pm), while second-placed Warrenpoint Town host Dundela and Ballyclare Comrades play Annagh United at Dixon Park.

In the bottom six, Dergview host Harland & Wolff Welders, Knockbreda welcome Institute to Breda Park and Ballinamallard United travel to Solitude to play Newington.