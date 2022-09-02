Ards boss Matthew Tipton ‘delighted’ with loan swoop for proven scorer Adam Salley

Lough 41 Championship

Matthew Tipton has never lost at Warrenpoint since his Milltown exit

Ards manager Matthew Tipton bolstered his squad before the transfer window closed with the capture of Portadown ace Adam Salley.

The forward was part of Tipton’s Ports team that won the Championship title in 2020 and the two will now be reunited at Ards, with Salley joining the County Down club on loan until the end of the season.

The ex-Linfield man — who bagged 66 goals in 173 appearances for Portadown — is available for tomorrow’s clash with another one of Tipton’s old clubs, Warrenpoint Town.

Both promotion hopefuls have endured at sluggish start to the Lough 41 Championship season. Recently-relegated Warrenpoint have claimed four points from their first four outings, while Ards have recorded six.

Tipton said: “Like ourselves, Warrenpoint had a slow start to the season but they won last weekend against Dergview and they will be looking to build on that this Saturday.

“Everyone knows Warrenpoint are a good team. In the Championship, you need to play 15 or 16 games before you can make any sense of the league table. The first few weeks can be misleading.

“So we will go to Milltown and show Warrenpoint respect, but we will be going there to win.

“Since I left Warrenpoint, I’ve not lost game down there as a manager. That’s a record I’d like to keep, but we have a few injury concerns with Paddy Cafolla, David McAllister and Ethan Taggart all doubtful.

“The good news is we’ve brought Adam Salley in who I know well from my time at Portadown. I’m delighted to have Adam on board as he’s a proven goalscorer at Championship level.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, it’s top versus bottom at Lakeview Park as unbeaten Loughgall host winless Dergview.

Second placed Annagh United — who sealed a deadline day return for Ruairi McDonald on loan from Dungannon Swifts — travel to Solitude to play Newington.

Managerless Harland and Wolff Welders host Institute, while Ballyclare Comrades welcome Knockbreda to Dixon Park and Dundela make the long journey to Ballinamallard United, who have drawn their first four games.