Ards chairman says it's 'time to void' Championship season as league still waiting for big kick-off

After a series of false dawns, clubs in the second and third tiers of the Northern Ireland Football League have yet to play a competitive league fixture.

It is understood that the Championship clubs are looking at alternative structures that may facilitate a truncated season but, with the coronavirus pandemic showing few signs of letting up while the clock ticks down the normal 20/21 window, Patton reckons the 'time is right' to void the Championship campaign.

"It's mid-January and we haven't played a single league game, yet there are more cases of Covid in the community than ever before," he told the Newtownards Chronicle.

"The vaccination process has started but it will be at least a couple of months before that makes a real difference to the way we live."

Such a decision would, of course, have implications for the Premiership and Irish Cup. Without a Championship club earning promotion, it is likely that relegation from the top tier would be scrapped while having just 12 senior clubs in league action would pose problems for the staging of local football's premier cup competition.

Up until the current two-week break, Danske Bank Premiership clubs had been playing their own league season without regular Covid-19 testing. It is hoped that will be rectified ahead of the scheduled restart next Saturday (January 23), and Patton is uncomfortable with the idea of his own club beginning to play matches without such protocols being put in place.

"As chairman, I have a duty of care to our players, staff and directors," he continued. "There is no testing at our level, so players are mixing with each other before going back to their families and their places of work with no idea if they have the virus."

Several Championship manager and players have criticised the treatment of Championship clubs, particularly the failure to designate the division as 'elite', which would have allowed it to get under way during the recent wave of restrictions.

There have also been points made about the loss of routine and camaraderie impacting players' mental health and that's another reason Patton says the final call should be made now.

"On two separate occasions we have started pre-season training, only to be told to stop just before the league campaign starts. You can't underestimate how tough that has been on our players," he said.

"As the chairman of a Championship club, it would not be right for me to talk about the Premiership or other divisions of football in Northern Ireland, but I think we need to accept that a lot of competitions are not going to happen this year."