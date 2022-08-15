Ards FC sign land lease as chairman urges government to deliver stadia funding

Lough 41 Championship

Ards FC Vice-Chair Stephen Wilton, Ards FC Chairman Warren Patton, Mayor of Ards and North Down Karen Douglas, Ards FC Secretary Andrew Rodgers and Chief Executive of Ards and North Down Stephen Reid.

Ards Football Club has taken a big step towards securing a new home, after two decades on the road.

The Lough 41 Championship club has signed a long-term lease on a six-acre plot of Ards and North Down Borough Council land, known as the Floodgates.

The unused land is on the Portaferry Road and is just a few hundred yards away from where the club's traditional home of Castlereagh Park once stood. The old ground was sold due to a crippling financial crisis that threatened to close the century-old institution.

The club hopes to build a new Premiership-ready ground that will include two seated stands, changing rooms, floodlights and a car park. The plan is designed by Hamilton Architects and is priced at £4million.

Since leaving Castlereagh Park in 2001, Ards have played home games at Solitude, Taylor's Avenue, Dixon Park and their current home Clandeboye Park, which is owned by local rivals Bangor Football Club.

The club's chairman Warren Patton said: "We're delighted that we have reached an agreement on the Floodgates land.

"This agreement is a massive boost for our football club and the entire Ards area, as at long last we have land to call our own in Newtownards.

"We will now begin the process of securing the funding necessary to build a new stadium. To do this, we will work to identify new partners who can help us on the next stage of our journey.”

Like most Irish League clubs, Ards hope to avail of the Department For Communities much-delayed Sub Regional Stadia Programme. £36million has been set aside to improve football grounds in Northern Ireland.

Patton said: "I'd urge all parties to work together so that the Sub Regional Stadia funding can be released.

"For a club like ours, a slice of that funding would be transformational. Newtownards has been without a senior football ground and senior football for 20 years. It would give the whole community a lift if we could bring the club back to the town.

"The figure of £36million was first mentioned over 10 years ago. When you consider how the cost of construction and inflation has spiralled since then, I think it would only be fair if the pot was increased, not just to help Ards, but to help as many clubs as possible."

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas, welcomed the development.

She said: “The Council has given a lease to Ards Football Club which represents another milestone in the club’s quest to develop a new football stadium.

“The club’s ambitious proposals will be an investment that will benefit the Borough and encourage more people to get involved in sport. The Council welcomes this latest development and wishes the club well as it now endeavours to secure funding so that the plans may be realised.”