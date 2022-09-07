Ards show their resilience to hit back and deny 10-man Queen’s in County Antrim Shield

Ards 4-2 Queen's University

Daniel Reynolds was on target for Ards

A second-half red card turned the game on its head at Clandeboye Park as Ards fought back from 2-0 down to knock Queen’s University out of the County Antrim Shield.

Neil McGaughey’s Premier Intermediate League side were leading 2-0 with 35 minutes left on the clock thanks to goals from Lorcan McIlroy and Chris Middleton when referee Shane Andrews sent off Queen’s defender Dan Mairs.

From there, Ards scored four goals in 23 minutes to claim a place in the last-eight.

Queen’s took full advantage of Matthew Tipton’s decision to make eight changes by grabbing the lead in the eighth minute. Some head tennis in the Ards box allowed McIlroy to nip in and nod the ball over Ards keeper Jason Craughwell.

Queen’s doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when ex-Bangor man Middleton headed in at his old stomping ground.

In the 55th minute, Queen’s defender Mairs received a red card for fouling Dan Reynolds inside the area.

Adam Salley made no mistake from the spot.

Ards equalised in the 66th minute when Reynolds unleashed an unstoppable half-volley from the corner of the penalty box.

Substitute Ross Arthurs completed the comeback in the 74th minute with a back-post header.

Arthurs notched his second four minutes later with a fine half-volley for 4-2.