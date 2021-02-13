Are the games on? Three postponed and one match delayed ahead of Saturday's Irish League fixtures

How many games will get the go-ahead this afternoon?

Three of today's Danske Bank Premiership matches have been called off with another pushed back to 5pm.

Glenavon's trip to Warrenpoint Town, Glentoran's game against Coleraine and Ballymena United's meeting with Linfield have all been postponed while Portadown v Cliftonville will now kick-off at 5pm after passing a 3pm inspection.

At Crusaders, work has begun to clear the pitch in a bid to get the visit of Carrick Rangers played.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

With a yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice across Northern Ireland for the duration of this afternoon, the league will be hoping conditions are not as bad as first feared.

We'll keep you up to date right here if and when the status of any of the games changes.

Read more The Brendan Rodgers story: The boy from Carnlough who has made his mark on football but never left his roots

Danske Bank Premiership fixture status

Ballymena United v Linfield: OFF AFTER 10AM INSPECTION

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers: ON

Glentoran v Coleraine: OFF AFTER 12 NOON PITCH INSPECTION

Portadown v Cliftonville: ON BUT PUSHED BACK TO 5PM KICK-OFF AFTER PASSING 3PM INSPECTION

Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon: OFF

Larne v Dungannon Swifts (5.30pm): ON