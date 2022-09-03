Armagh City and Limavady United postponed despite ‘exhaustive efforts’ to find a replacement match official

Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League

Today’s Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League match between Armagh City and Limavady United was cancelled just hours before kick-off, as the Northern Ireland Football League were unable to find a match official to officiate the game.

Irish League whistler Niall Devine was originally slated to take charge of the Holm Park fixture, with assistants Darryl Emslie and John Stuart set to run the line.

However, the 3pm kick-off was postponed just before midday.

In a statement, the league said: “The NI Football League were notified this morning that a match official in the Armagh City versus Limavady United was forced to withdraw from his appointed through illness.

“Despite exhaustive efforts, a replacement was unable to be sourced and regrettably the match was postponed. A new date will be confirmed and communicated to both clubs.”

Armagh City stated: “Our Lough 41 match against Limavady today has been postponed due to league being unable to find a replacement match official following a withdrawal this morning.”

The Premier Intermediate League is the third tier of domestic football in Northern Ireland. Shea Campbell’s Armagh sit in last place with zero points from two games, while Limavady have taken just one so far this season.

The game will be re-arranged for later in the season.