Armagh GAA star Jamie Clarke is excited about trying his hand with Premiership newcomers Newry City

Danske Bank Premiership

Home is where the heart is for former Armagh favourite Jamie Clarke and he’s now relishing a new chapter in his remarkable sporting career.

Once a sparkling diamond for the Orchard County, the 33-year-old has switched codes and been handed the chance to hit the target for Newry City in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Darren Mullen’s side are adapting to life in the top flight again after promotion and Clarke, who made 39 championship appearances for Armagh, is hungry to make a big impact on the football pitch.

The former Crossmaglen Rangers hero watched his new side lose 2-1 at Carrick Rangers on Saturday but when the time is right for him to cross the line, he’s keen to hit the ground running.

Of course there’s a little nervous excitement coursing through his veins but also a quiet confidence he can deliver.

“It’s great to be back, obviously this is a new challenge for me and something a bit different but it’s a chapter I’m looking forward to,” said Clarke.

“It’s been great, I’ve been in a few weeks and it will take a little time for me to adapt. It’s a different sport and code and everyone has been great. Newry is a great family club and for me it’s about getting on the pitch and playing ball.”

And football isn’t a new sport to Clarke. In his early years he was on Dundalk’s books before focusing on gaelic football, where he burst onto the inter-county scene.

He spent some time in America and linked up with the Queens-based New York Shamrocks club who compete in the Cosmopolitan League.

Dubliner Kevin Grogan, a former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland underage player, was working in coaching and player development in the Big Apple.

In fact, 2017 All-Star nominee Clarke trained with MLS side New York Red Bulls and was hoping to earn a full-time contract with the club.

The talented sportsman also played some ball with a Longford GAA side in the States but his passion for both codes remained.

He’s been to South America, France, Australia and America on his travels but now it’s the home comforts of Newry that have a firm grip on him.

“It’s not something that is very different to me as I played for Dundalk Under-18s and also in New York in the Cosmopolitan League,” he added.

“I’m looking at it as a new challenge and I simply need to get my head down and work hard at it.

“I know the game and have played it before so for me it’s about looking forward to getting on the pitch and playing ball.”

Clarke came into the GAA like a breath of fresh air — a precociously talented young player — and he settled into a successful Crossmaglen Rangers side.

It was a winning machine and Clarke played a huge part. Armagh may not have tasted the success they hoped for but Clarke was a ruthless finisher.

City will now hope that he can make a significant impact for them in domestic football’s top flight.

“If you haven’t played football before, it can be difficult to make that transition but if you have played before that physicality and special awareness can have an impact,” added Clarke.

“I think there’s always opportunities for players to try both sports and with Newry back in the Premiership, it’s great for the city. Now hopefully we can give the supporters a few wins.

“The fans are great as well, I went to school with a lot of them and this is a very talented group, a nice balance of youth and experience. There are opportunities for players like me and it’s exciting.”

Clarke clearly hasn’t lost that appetite for competitive sport and winning. And perhaps he can sprinkle more magic on Premiership football pitches. A winner against Linfield on Sunday would be a pleasant start.

“I know our first result didn’t go as planned but we can take a lot of positives from it,” he said.

“Carrick Rangers have stayed in the league through a lot of grit and experience so it’s a learning curve for us and we will push forward with optimism as we look to get points on the board.”