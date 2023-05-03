Artificial pitches help Irish League’s top sides flex muscles: Philip Major

Philip Major believes Portadown paid the price for not bringing in experienced heads in the summer

Down and out: Alberto Balde and his Portadown team-mates suffer the pain of relegation

Portadown hero Philip Major says artificial pitches are helping top clubs get even stronger in the Premiership.

Major is disappointed to see his former club drop out of the top flight but he can understand the huge challenges sides in the bottom six face.

Dungannon Swifts are the only side in the bottom half who play on an artificial pitch while Larne, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Coleraine have been more menacing in the more familiar surroundings of their own surface.

“I think it’s quite interesting that, other than the Blues and Glens, the other four top-six sides have artificial pitches which are a big revenue generator,” argued Major, who won four titles and two Irish Cups with the Ports.

“They have an advantage of training and playing on it every week, while the bottom six have struggled on those surfaces.

“The top sides have been very strong on their home pitches. Coleraine, Cliftonville and Crusaders are familiar with their pitches and it helps them play a certain way.

“The top six/bottom six divide is well documented and the difference in the budgets can be night and day.

“Newry have a togetherness and morale that has helped them but it’s hard when you lose players like Ballymena did when Leroy Millar left after the Cup Final. Where do they find another player like that?

“The challenge to get into the top six is massive while the European money helped clubs stay strong.”

Portadown found themselves in a relegation fight from early on and despite a late surge, they couldn’t preserve their Premiership status.

Niall Currie stepped into the hotseat vacated by Paul Doolin after a poor start to the season served up one point out of a possible 33.

The Mid Ulster club narrowly escaped relegation last season but this time they ran out of luck.

“Portadown’s season was a failure before it got started,” said Major. “I watched them earlier in the season and they have been relying on young players without experienced lads to help them out.

“In the summer I would have added experienced players who knew the League and they didn’t have enough. They just didn’t score enough goals and they reminded me of a bottom half of the Championship team.

“Niall had identified that recruitment had been an issue. Players that came to the club did very little. Niall brought in players who knew the League. I thought their recruitment last summer shot them in the foot.

“The gap was too big to bridge, while Dungannon could go to Cliftonville and win.

“Since Niall came in, there was a good recovery but you feel sorry for the supporters. It is hard for the provincial clubs and Larne’s success was aided by significant investment.

“The League has favoured Belfast teams but now Larne are a different animal. They have transformed the ground and academy, combined with first-team progress.”

Although the club is hurting after suffering relegation, there will be a desire to bounce straight back and Major can see some light amid the gloom.

“I have experience of the Championship and it can be difficult to get out of,” he added.

“If you are there for a season it can be galvanising and if the players stay involved that’s a bonus. The way they ended the season was impressive and the fans will remain behind them.

“If they can get a winning run going early on it will help them. It’s never a given when you look at teams like the Welders. Financially, it’s a hit for the club and that affects budgets but you don’t want the side to be a yo-yo club, going up and down.

“You want stability and progress.”