‘As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going in’ Ballymena United's Ross Redman proud to lead Sky Blues to win with late stunner against Coleraine

Danske Bank Premiership

Defender Ross Redman admitted his eyes lit up as referee Jamie Robinson awarded Ballymena United a last-minute free-kick in Saturday’s derby clash with Coleraine at the Warden Street Showgrounds.

When Adam Mullan unceremoniously hauled down Sean Graham 25 yards out, Redman was first to grab the ball. It was a challenge that earned the Bannsiders man his second yellow, joining team-mate Conor McDermott who took the walk of shame 10 minutes earlier for a second bookable offence on Kenny Kane.

With the game delicately poised — Michael Place shot the Sky Blues into a first-half lead, later wiped out by Matthew Shevlin’s ninth goal of the season after the restart — Redman went to work.

Spotting goalkeeper Marty Gallagher slightly out of position, he swung his left boot at the ball to send it over the wall and into the top corner. The United half of the ground erupted, and it was the cue for the Coleraine fans to file away.

“They don’t come much better than that,” laughed Redman. “It was nice. I looked up to see where the goalkeeper was, so I decided to have a go. I knew if I got it over the wall, it had a chance it would go in.

“I tried to place it but had to make sure I hit it hard enough because the wind was against me. When I hit it, I knew it was going (in), but I couldn’t see it. As soon as I heard the roar, I was away to celebrate.

“It was a great time to score, just going into added time. I haven’t scored too many like that, I can’t even remember the last free-kick.”

Sean O'Neill made a number of important saves to deny Coleraine a second equaliser

Although it was Redman who grabbed the headlines, he was quick to acknowledge goalkeeper Sean O’Neill’s contribution, pulling off two top saves in the closing seconds.

He added: “We knew Coleraine would throw everything at us in the second-half, they are a good side and they play good football. We had to be strong and resolute and had to rely on Oggers (Sean O’Neill) to make a few good saves.

“He made a couple of saves after I scored and, to be honest, I don’t know how he got to them. The first was from a (Conor McKendry) free-kick that was going into the bottom corner, then he got his hand to another shot (from Lyndon Kane) to put it onto the top of the crossbar.

“In previous games we may have crumbled, but I think there is a wee bit about us now, we have a bit of resolve about us, we are fighting for each other and we are fighting for the team. Winning games certainly helps.

“When you are in a little run of not winning, it becomes difficult, but now we have two on the bounce in the league, we’ll try to push on. Back-to-back home wins mean a lot – I think your home form means a lot in this league.”

Coleraine chief Oran Kearney admits the two dismissals gave his team a mountain to climb.

“The yellow cards were piling up, so it was always a concern in a derby game,” he said. “It’s frustrating, but you run the risk, as did Ballymena as they had quite a few booked.

“We felt we could go on and win the game when we equalised, but it took us a bit of time to get going again after that. Even with 10 men, we looked the most likely team to score over the last 15 minutes. I think the best way to sum up our performance was wasteful.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Redman, Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly (Henderson 71), Waide, Kane, Gibson (Parkhouse 71), Keeley, Graham, Place.

Unused subs: Loughran, Tweed, Clarke.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, Mullan, McKendry, Carson, O’Donnell, Lynch, Glackin, E McLaughlin (J McLaughlin 63), McDermott, Shevlin (Jarvis 91).

Unused subs: Deane, Farren, O’Mahony, Dealey, Patton.

Refeee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Ross Redman

Match rating: 7/10