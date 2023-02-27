Assistant boss Scott Irvine talks up Carrick Rangers’ Euro ambitions

Carrick Rangers assistant boss Scott Irvine insists the Taylors Avenue outfit are still dreaming of European football for the first time in almost half a century.

The Gers tasted continental football for the only time in their history in 1976 when they were eventually knocked out by Southampton. Some 47 years later, they are spying the opportunity to repeat the feat with a seventh place finish in the Premiership, which would grant them a place in the play-offs.

Saturday saw Larne take the east Antrim derby lead just after the hour through Andy Ryan, with Kyle Cherry’s free-kick levelling matters almost straight away. Paul O’Neill came off the bench to score twice as the visitors stretched 3-1 ahead, but Cherry’s second — this time from the penalty spot after Cian Bolger was sent off for handling on the line right on 90 minutes — made for an interesting finale.

Larne striker Lee Bonis holds off the attentions of Jim Ervin

Despite defeat, Irvine is confident Carrick — who travel to bottom-of-the-table Portadown next — have what it takes to finish top of the bottom half.

“We probably won’t get a better opportunity to put ourselves in the mix,” he said. “We’re ambitious, we want to push the club forward and we feel we’ve shown that over the last while.

“At the same time, we can’t take our eye off the ball going into any of the games. Portadown’s form of late will probably give extra focus to our lads and make sure we’re on it.

“We’ll be ensuring none of our players come into that game with complacency slipping into the mindset. Since Christmas, we’ve been very competitive so we can’t let two defeats against Linfield and Larne — two teams going for the title — dampen our confidence.”

Carrick's Ben Tilney attempts to find a way past Tomas Cosgrove

Glentoran will visit the Loughview Leisure Arena twice in the space of 10 days next month, with Irvine relishing the chance to take on the big boys.

“In the games we’ve played at home, we have been very competitive against all of the top sides,” he said.

“We have beaten Linfield and Crusaders here and came from 3-1 down to draw with Cliftonville. So we know what we’re capable of and we feel Saturday’s performance reiterates that we’re very competitive, especially at home.”

Irvine also had praise for two-goal midfielder Cherry after the former Ards man returned from suspension in style.

“Coming in after missing three games can be tough,” he said.

“You could see how eager he was, though. Lloyd Anderson also played a bit deeper and did a job on Leroy Millar, who has been flying and did a great job.

“Kyle’s set pieces are normally on the money, so to get two goals from that can only do well for his confidence.”

Kyle Cherry shows his delight after drawing Carrick level — © ©INPHO/Declan Roughan

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe (Dupree 86), Surgenor, Ervin, McGuckin, Cherry, Reece Glendinning, Maciulatitis, McLaughin (Gawne 71), Tilney, Anderson. Unused subs: Hogg, Kalla, Buchanan-Rolleston, Graham, Andrews

LARNE:Ferguson, Want, Glynn (Kelly 83), Gordon, Bonis (O’Neill 73), Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson (Maguire 73 (Watson 90)), Millar, Cosgrove, Ryan. Unused subs: Pardington, Sule, Kearns

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match:Leroy Millar

Match rating:8/10