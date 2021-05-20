Ball in Irish FA’s court after Crusaders launch legal appeal following Irish Cup semi-final shoot-out exit

Crusaders will launch an eleventh hour appeal today with the Irish Football Association which could put tomorrow’s Irish Cup final in doubt.

After taking legal advice, the Crues have decided to submit their protest after Tuesday’s controversial Irish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat by Larne.

Goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off after saving three penalties in the shoot-out but was adjudged to have moved off his line each time before the ball was struck.

With Larne scheduled to face Linfield in tomorrow night’s decider at Mourneview Park, the ball is now firmly in the Irish FA’s court.

Crusaders are asking for a fair hearing and they are happy to replay the game or the shoot-out.

Referee Shane Andrews maintains he made the correct decisions during the spot-kick drama and last night he completed his debrief with a match observer.

The north Belfast club, however, say the laws and rules of the game were not applied correctly in the shoot-out and they will forward their case to the Irish FA today.

Crusaders chairman Ronnie Millar said: “It is disappointing but we wanted the laws to apply to both teams for a fair result. In our view, that didn’t happen.

“The club will lodge an appeal to the Irish FA. It could affect the final but whatever decision is made, it will hurt our club.

"We have to look after our supporters and particularly the players who have worked hard and were denied a victory. What our club is looking for is fairness.

“If fairness is playing the match again, or the retaking of penalties, which has been done before, we would accept that. We are asking for the appeal to be considered by the Irish FA.”

In the shoot-out, Tuffey saved three penalties (one from Andy Mitchell and two from Joshua Robinson) but on each occasion referee Andrews and assistant Stephen Bell adjudged that the former Northern Ireland ace had moved off his line before the ball was struck meaning the spot-kicks had to be re-taken ‑ and subsequently scored.

For encroachment, Tuffey was booked and then sent off, leading to Billy Joe Burns going in goal.

The Irish FA will be determined to play the final tomorrow night and Paul Larkin, chairman of the Northern Ireland Referees Association, said: “We hope for the greater good of football that the final goes ahead as normal.”

Crues chief Millar outlined three different aspects to the club’s appeal.

“After Jonny Tuffey was sent off, Larne had an extra player in the centre circle and the officials failed to remove one of their players,” he added.

“Also, their goalkeeper (Conor Mitchell) was well off his line for two penalties in which we didn’t score.

“And before the sending off, we have footage that shows that Jonny’s foot is on the line.”

In 2015, there was an incident where teams returned to finish a game five days later after a referee made a mistake regarding a penalty and, ironically, it happened at Seaview.

In a UEFA Under-19 women’s elite round, England were trailing 2-1 to Norway when Arsenal defender Leah Williamson converted the kick but after her team-mate Rosella Ayane encroached, referee Marija Kurtes ordered a free-kick for Norway rather than a retake.

The FA appealed and Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body accepted that Kurtes made an error and granted England’s request to have a second chance

There was to be no full replay, though. Instead, the game would restart in the 96th minute with Williamson scoring while a different referee looked on.

Following Tuesday’s incident, refs chief Larkin added: “The Northern Ireland Referees’ Association would like to publicly convey our support of the Refereeing Team from Tuesday’s Sadlers Peaky Blinder Irish Cup match between Larne and Crusaders. Our colleagues implemented the Laws of the Game in the manner prescribed by Fifa and within the spirit of the game, especially in the situations which required the Match Officials to apply the provisions laid out in Law 10 (Determining the outcome of a match).

“The very nature of football provides many subjective situations which will inevitably provoke debate and discussion and Tuesday’s match was no different. However, the main discussion point surrounded factual matters in regards to the positioning of the Crusaders goalkeeper, Jonathan Tuffey.

“The TV footage from the game clearly shows that the Match Officials applied the correct protocols provided in law.

“It is disappointing to learn that the outcome of this match has been taken to an area outside of the football arena.

“As Fifa state, ‘the integrity of the Laws, and the referees who apply them, must always be protected and respected. All those in authority, especially coaches and team captains, have a clear responsibility to the game to respect the match officials and their decisions’.

“It is also heartening to read the messages of support that our Match Officials have received, especially from our colleagues from other jurisdictions.

“We hope for the greater good of football that the final goes ahead as normal, especially considering the difficult year we have all had.”

In last night’s Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final, Glenavon defeated Warrenpoint Town 3-0.