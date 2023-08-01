Ball stop fence approved for Ballymena Showgrounds as barriers should be ‘considered’ at all pitches

A ball stop fence has been approved for the Ballymena Showgrounds and one councillor believes they should be installed at almost all football pitches.

Mid and East Antrim’s DUP councillor Angela Smyth was commenting as the council’s planning committee unanimously approved the installation of the fence at Ballymena United’s ground.

The Ballymena Showgrounds is owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The four-metre-high barrier has been proposed between one of the pitches and a new link road.

The new thoroughfare connects Broughshane Road to Larne Road Link and has been named St Patrick’s Link by the council.

Speaking at Thursday’s planning committee on Thursday, DUP councillor Tom Gordon said: “This application has come about because of the construction of this new road from the Ecos Centre to Larne Road Link.

“The ball stop fence is required at this location. I would be glad to propose we accept the officer’s recommendation.”

Ms Smyth seconded the proposal and added: “I do believe this ball stop fence should be considered around nearly any football places.”

She noted that an application for a fence had been approved for NAFL side Islandmagee FC’s Wilbourne Park but it “did not get one”.

“I believe we will have residents complaining in a couple of years and it is of no fault of the football club because they were already there,” said Ms Smyth.

“I just want to raise this again. I think we should be considering these nets around all football facilities.”

Islandmagee FC previously said it would fear for its future if it had to foot the bill for a ball stop net at its ground.

A council officer’s report to elected members stated: “Islandmagee Football Club have concerns with housing backing into their pitch and are of the opinion that a ball stop fence should be erected along the length of the back gardens.”

The officer commented however, that this was “considered to be unreasonable and unenforceable” as a number of residents would have to “take responsibility” for it.

Islandmagee FC has said it would be willing to take responsibility for its upkeep and would be willing to negotiate with the developer.