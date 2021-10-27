Ballinamallard teen Jamie Ray’s heroics not enough as Lee Bonis puts Portadown into League Cup quarters

Portadown 1-0 Ballinamallard

Lee Bonis’ first-half strike was the difference as Portadown booked their BetMcLean League Cup quarter-final place with a 1-0 win over Ballinamallard United at Shamrock Park.

The striker, who also captained the team on the night, provided a 23rd-minute finish to send Matthew Tipton’s side into the last-eight for the second time in the last three years, where they will face fellow top-flight opponents Cliftonville.

Young Ballinamallard goalkeeper Jamie Ray did everything he could to keep his side in it with a string of big saves in the second half, the 17-year-old showing his potential between the sticks, however opposite number Jethren Barr kept a clean sheet at the other end to secure the Premiership side’s progress.

Bonis’ goal came after Barr had denied Joshua McIlwaine at the other end, the goalkeeper rushing out to make a smart stop from eight yards out, and that allowed the Ports skipper to fire them ahead.

Bonis thought he had another just after the half-hour mark too, the striker once again finding the back of the net with a header, only for the linesman’s flag to deny him a second.

After the break, it took a good reaction save from Ray to prevent Sammie McLeod from doubling the hosts’ lead, the Mallards keeper recovering from his punch-out to turn the midfielder’s shot around the post.

Indeed, but for Ray the game could have gotten away from the Championship side as the goalkeeper needed to produce another brilliant save to deny Bonis once more after the striker was sent through by Adam Salley.

And there was still time for the Mallards stopper to pull off two more good stops to prevent Stephen Teggart and Salley but, despite his best efforts, it was still to be Portadown’s night.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall (Tipton 88), Ruddy, Finnegan, McKeown (Warde 59), Lavery, Salley, Bonis, Kerr, Teggart, McLeod. Subs not used: Doherty, Anderson, Murphy, Rutkowski.

BALLINAMALLARD: Ray, Morris, McLaughlin, Arkinson (McEvoy 75), Henderson (Robb 86), Banda, McIlwaine, McCartney, Kelly, Edgar (R Byrne 68), Moorehead (D Byrne 75). Subs not used: Brown, Keane, Morrow.

Referee: Ben McMaster

Man of the match: Ray (Ballinamallard)

Match rating: 7/10