Ballkani coast to victory over Larne at Solitude

Larne 1 Ballkani 4 (Ballkani win 7-1 on aggregate)

Shea Gordon of Larne with an aerial challenge on Almir Kryezziu of Ballkani

It was always going to be a mission impossible.

Battling Larne’s European journey ended in the north Belfast gloom of Solitude – it was perhaps not totally unexpected.

Tiernan Lynch’s boys left themselves out with mountain to climb after crashing to a 3-0 defeat to Ballkani in Kosovo last week.

It left their Europa Conference League hopes hanging by a thread – and that skimpy lifeline was ruthlessly severed by their classy opponents.

Striker Nazmi Gripshi produced two minutes of magic in the first half which ultimately booked his team a third-round meeting with Lincoln Reds Imps from Gibraltar.

And, after the break, substitute Albion Rrahmani piled on the agony, scoring seconds into the second half before Almir Kryezlu struck, after Lee Bonis had pulled one back from the spot.

Although Larne produced a heroic performance at the Belfast venue – Inver Park didn’t meet FIFA standards to host the fixture – a few weeks back, taking crack Finnish side HJK Helsinki to extra-time before going down by only one goal in a Champions League qualifier -- there was little prospect of that happening again.

In fact, the hopelessness of the situation was reflected in poor turnout of home fans, but Larne’s consolation is the fact they banked close on 700,000 Euro from their European travels.

With the start of the Sports Direct Premiership looming, Lynch obviously had one eye on Monday night’s opener against Dungannon Swifts at Inver Park, opting to leave two key players kicking their heels in the grandstand – Leroy Millar, Shaun Want – while Micheal Glynn dropped to the bench.

Defender Ali Omar was drafted in for his first start for the club with Joe Thomson and new summer signing from Cliftonville Levi Ives getting the nod.

Lynch’s boys had the ball in the net 10 minutes when Lee Bonis tapped home a cross from Tomas Cosgrove, but he was adjudged to have fouled Lindon Emerliahu in the build-up, which duly led to the defender limping off.

The Inver men had a glorious chance four minutes later. Omar lofted a defence-splitting pass to Bonis, who first touch let him down and, with goalkeeper Ehea Kolici totally stranded.

Bonis had an even better chance on 24 minutes. In a lightning break involving Dylan Sloan and Thomson, the big striker with left with only Kolici to beat, but he shamefully hoofed his effort wide of the target.

But Ballkani showed how it should be done three minutes later. Rrahmani made a piercing run into the box before cutting the ball back for Gripshi, whose low drive ballooned the net, leaving Rohan Ferguson helpless.

With tie as good as over, Larne attempted to come back off the ropes with Andy Ryan picking out Thomson, whose looping header forced smart save from Kolici.

The visitors struck again in deadly fashion nine minutes before the interval with the same combination ruthlessly carving open the Larne defence. Rrahamani pass was gobbled up by Gripshi and, after beating the offside trap, his finish was clinical.

Things got even worse for Lynch’s men 30 seconds after the restart. This time Almir Kryeziu crossed from Rrahmani to thump home – another demonstration of cut-throat finishing.

The home fans at last had something to cheer on 54 minutes when Ives’ cross was nodded on by Omar for Shea Gordon to head home, but the midfielder had strayed into an offside position.

But the supporters’ patience was rewarded just on the hour when Andy Ryan’s flick came off the hand of Amend Thaqi and Israel referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson awarded a penalty kick. Bonis stepped up to send Kolici the wrong way from the spot.

Normal service resumed at the other end six minutes later when Kryezlu show great technique and control in the edge of the box to fire home a cross from Gripshi.

Larne: Ferguson, Omar, Donnelly, Farquahar, Thomson, Bonis (Westendorf 61), Ives (Glynn 75), Gordon (Smith 61), Cosgrove, Sloan (Kearns 80), Ryan (O’Neill 75).

Unused subs: Dowling.

Ballkani: Kolici, Thaqi, Potoku, Emerllahu (Rramadani 17), Korenica (Ramadani 71), Gripshi (Berisha 71), Zyba (Limaj 78), Trashi, Kuc, Jashanica, Kryezlu (Halili 78).

Unused subs: Hoxha, Luljanovic, Dellova, Shaia, Kapra, Tusha, Berisha, Tolaj.

Referee: Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson (Israel).

Man of the match: Nazmi Gripshi.

Match rating: 7/10.