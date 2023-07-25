Ballkani just too strong for Larne in Pristina

Ballkani 3 Larne 0

Larne’s European campaign looks to be on thin ice after a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of their clash against Kosovo champions Ballkani.

It was a difficult night for the Invermen at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, leaving their Europa Conference League hopes dangling by a thread.

Two goals in seven first-half minutes had Larne on the ropes and a third after the break leaves Tiernan Lynch’s side needing to produce a miracle recovery at Solitude next week.

The winners will face Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps, but Larne, who suffered an agonising 3-2 aggregate defeat by HJK Helsinki after extra-time in the Champions League first qualifying round, will be reflecting on a frustrating night in Kosovo.

Ballkani won their Champions League qualifying home leg 2-0 at home against Bulgarians Ludogorets before crumbling to a 4-0 defeat in the away leg and the NIFL Premiership winners are clinging to the hope of a fresh bout of travel sickness affecting their opponents.

In a ground where Northern Ireland lost 3-2 to Kosovo in a Nations League tie just over a year ago, Larne were blown away by some devastating attacks and the damage could have been more severe if it wasn’t for the alertness and agility of keeper Rohan Ferguson.

All is not lost but in the humid conditions, it feels like Larne’s European hopes are melting away.

Lynch drafted in Craig Farquhar for the injured Cian Bolger and used his strikeforce of Lee Bonis and Andrew Ryan again but the visitors were pushed back in a tough opening half.

The Invermen came under some early pressure in the Kosovan capital but some smart defending and a crucial stop from Ferguson stopped the hosts from striking early.

Nazmi Gripshi managed to get in a close range effort but Ferguson made a vital intervention and penalty appeals after a follow-up challenge were dismissed.

The home side dominated possession and did most of the pressing but without producing a killer pass.

Ferguson flicked away a teasing cross as the home side kept up the pressure and on 21 minutes the shot stopping Scot produced a stunning block to foil the lively Albanian Gripshi.

But the wave of attacks produced a reward when Farquhar was penalised for catching Gripshi in the box with a sliding challenge.

Albion Rrahmani confidently swept home the spot-kick to Ferguson’s right in the 26th minute.

For Larne it was case of preventing further damage but they were sliced open on 33 minutes.

A swift attacking move ended with a clever pass from Gripshi and composed finish by frontman Almir Kryeziu.

With the home side smelling blood, wounded Larne needed to dig in and ensure the tie remained alive.

The Invermen relieved the pressure with a corner but it wasn’t long before they were on the retreat again.

Half-time offered a chance for Larne to regroup but Ballkani’s dominance continued after the break.

Gripshi's effort was ruled out for offside and on 56 minutes Ferguson made another impressive save to divert Meriton Korenica's curling shot to safety.

Lynch made a double change as Joe Thomson replaced Dylan Sloan and Levi Ives came on for his debut in place of Micheal Glynn.

But Ballkani’s frontmen combined to inflict further punishment in the 67th minute.

Gripshi powered the ball home after an inviting cut back from Rrahmani.

Lynch replaced Bonis and Ryan with Isaac Westendorf and Paul O'Neill as he searched for a fresh spark but a blocked effort from Thomson spun away for a corner.

The mission is not beyond Larne, particularly if their opponents are complacent and feel the job is done.

An early goal at Solitude would ask questions of Ballkani next Thursday but it would take something very special to turn this tie around.

Ballkani: Kolici, Trashi (Potoku 89), Jashanica, Dellova, Armend Thaqi, Zyba, Kryeziu (Berisha 74), Emerllahu, Gripshi (Tusha 93),Rrahmani (Tolaj 89), Korenica (Kapra 93). Subs not used: Andrea Hoxha, Halili, Limaj, Shala, Ramadani, Kryeziu, Ljuljanovic.

Larne: Ferguson, Farquhar, Want, Aaron Donnelly, Cosgrove (Maguire 87), Glynn (Ives 63), Shea Gordon, Sloan (Thomson 63), Millar, Ryan (O'Neill 77), Bonis (Westendorf 77). Subs not used: Dowling, Omar, Kearns, Smith.

Referee: Denys Shurman (Ukraine)

Man of match: Nazmi Gripshi

Match rating: 6/10

