Ballyclare Comrades aiming to use Serie A model to encourage community support

Ballyclare Comrades manager Paul Harbinson has spoken of the importance of bringing the local community along with the team after their storming start to the new Lough 41 Championship season.

The Dixon Park men kicked off last weekend with a stunning 5-1 victory at home to Ballinamallard and followed it up in midweek winning 3-1 at Institute to top the table.

Harbinson’s men will aim to make it three out of three today away to Annagh United, who have one point from their opening two fixtures.

The Ballyclare boss is keen going forward that all the folk in the town are Comrades in arms.

“We are trying to build a structure at the club and it is massive to get the town behind us,” says Harbinson.

“As a club we want to improve and we want to get that message out there to the fans.

“Ballyclare as a town is getting bigger and we as a club have tried to tap into that.

“We now have an Academy from 12 year-olds up as part of the club and a Ladies Academy joining us at Christmas.

“In the last two years we have gone from 40 players to by this Christmas having 400 players at the club. We are now trying to grow and bring the community into it.”

Harbinson adds that one plan down the road is to copy a successful scheme from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

“We have an idea from Atalanta in Italy we are looking at,” explained Harbinson.

“Atalanta are based in Bergamo an hour outside Milan so the vast majority of kids in the area grow up with AC Milan or Inter shirts on.

“Atalanta go to their Council every year and ask for addresses of the kids born in their region and send a tiny Atalanta shirt to every child that is born.

“We are considering doing something like that.

“I see young people walking down the street in Ballyclare wearing shirts of other Irish League clubs and other teams and I want them to be wearing our tops.

“We have a vision and a five year development plan and part of that would be about growing the club and improving our facilities and working with the Council to do that.

“We want the community involved and want to tell them who we are and what we are trying to do and will try our heart out to do that.”

As for a title bid this season in the Championship, Harbinson says: “Do I think as a club we are ready to win the league? No I don’t as a squad.

“The top half is where I’d like to be and of course I’d like to win the league, but we need more depth and resources and as a small club it can be hard to have that.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Newry City and Ards, who have both won their first two matches, host Institute and H&W Welders respectively.

Knockbreda travel to Dundela, while Loughgall are at home to Dergview and Ballinamallard are at Queen’s.

All matches kick-off at 3pm.