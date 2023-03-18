Ballyclare Comrades need entire squad for top six chase, says Stephen Small

Ballyclare Comrades manager Stephen Small has his sights set on a place in the top six despite a tough run of fixtures ahead of the split.

The Comrades drew 2-2 with League leaders Loughgall earlier this month, before beating Annagh United 3-1 last week. Things won’t get any easier for Small’s men on Saturday, with promotion chasing Warrenpoint Town travelling Dixon Park.

But the Comrades have plenty to play for. With just two games left to play before the Lough 41 Championship splits into two groups of six, there are still two places up for grabs in the top six, with just four points separating Ards, Ballinamallard United, Harland and Wolff Welders and Ballyclare.

Small said: “We’re still in the mix for a top six place, which is very, very competitive.

“We’ve had some really difficult games in recent weeks, playing Loughgall and Annagh United — not long after playing Ballymena United in the Cup — but we’ve came through those tasks well. Now we have another difficult task in Warrenpoint, which means we will have played the top three in the last three League games.

“I’ve told the lads that even when they are not in the starting line-up they still need to train hard and keep themselves right, because you never when you will be called upon

“In recent weeks, we’ve needed to use all our players due to injuries and suspensions, and the lads that have come in and performed as well as the ones they’ve replaced.”

Elsewhere in the battle for the top six, Ards play Knockbreda at Clandeboye Park, Ballinamallard United host Newington and the Welders go to Institute.

Leaders Loughgall host third-placed Annagh United while relegation battlers Dergview welcome Dundela to Darragh Park.