Ballymena and Glentoran playing a Blinder: United players gift tickets to fans, while Oval chiefs may share Euro cash

Mick McDermott and David Jeffrey (pictured) will go head to head for the Irish Cup this evening

Mick McDermott has declared that if Glentoran win tonight's Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final against Ballymena United, the Oval board will be open to holding talks about sharing the £220,000 they would receive for Europa League qualification with other Irish League sides.

And in another generous gesture, Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey has revealed some of his players have given up their limited allocation of tickets so that more United fans can attend the match.

During lockdown, when the authorities and clubs were at odds over how to finish the Premiership season, Glentoran backed a plan to distribute European money across the Irish League. Top two Linfield and Coleraine, in line for Champions League and Europa League places, were against the idea.

Asked his feelings on the issue now, McDermott said: "At board level we'd have to have consensus.

"The tell-tale thing would be what the other two clubs do. Would Uefa approve it if one club wanted to do it? I don't know. But I think if all three clubs went to Uefa and said they'd like to share the money based on solidarity and helping out our smaller clubs, I can't see Uefa saying no."

Jeffrey didn't wish to get drawn into that debate but spoke about the kindness of his players in giving up their tickets for the final.

"We were given 250 tickets as a club and the response of the players has been fantastic, with a number of players texting me to say 'it's OK, David. I'd rather mine went to a supporter'. That shows the sense of togetherness at the club," said Jeffrey.