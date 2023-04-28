Ballymena boss David Jeffrey has sympathy for Crusaders captain Billy Joe Burns over Irish Cup Final ban

Billy Joe Burns will not face Ballymena in next week’s Irish Cup Final — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he feels Billy Joe Burns’ pain after the Crusaders captain was hit with a suspension which rules him out of the Irish Cup Final.

Jeffrey has huge respect for the experienced defender with whom he worked at Linfield, and he can relate to a similar tale of misfortune back in 2011 when William Murphy had to sit out the decider against Crusaders, albeit the Blues triumphed 2-1 on that occasion.

The Crues are planning for this year’s Final against the Sky Blues without Burns after the club’s appeal against a three match ban was unsuccessful.

During the 2-0 Premiership defeat to Larne at Seaview earlier this month, Burns was shown a straight red card by referee Chris Morrison for throwing the ball in the direction of Larne opponent Shaun Want.

The ball struck the defender’s head after the whistle had blown for a foul committed by Philip Lowry.

The offence carries a three-game ban, meaning Burns is out of the decider against United on May 7.

Burns was also suspended for the last two games of the Premiership season.

Larne defender Want said he was upset for Burns, adding: “At the time, I thought it was a harsh red card and I spoke to Billy Joe after the game, telling him I didn’t think it was a red and if he needed any help, I would support him.

“He will miss a major Cup Final, that would have meant a lot to him so I was gutted when I saw the club had lost their appeal.”

United boss Jeffrey has great admiration for Burns, a player who has lifted the Irish Cup on three occasions with Linfield and twice with Crusaders.

Should the Crues lose to Ballymena in next week’s Windsor Park showdown, Burns will be available for the European play-off games.

“I remember it happened to me before with William Murphy, who was suspended and missed a Final,” reflected Jeffrey, who is hoping to mastermind the Braidmen’s first Irish Cup triumph since 1989.

“It can be a tragic set of circumstances for any player.

“I know Billy Joe and, on a human level, you can sympathise with any player who misses out on such a big game.

“While not wanting to discuss the circumstances, a number of players have for one reason or another been in this terrible situation.

“I obviously know William Joseph, as I call him, very well.

“He’s an excellent player who came through when Bryan McLoughlin and I were at Linfield.

“He remains someone who I have massive respect for and great admiration for.

“For him to miss the Cup Final, like the other players before him, is a very difficult one.

“On a purely human level, you feel for anyone who has to experience this misfortune and Billy Joe has not been the first and he won’t be the last to go through this.

“I have spoken to Billy Joe since the incident and he’s one of the good boys, I do feel for him in these tragic circumstances.”