Ballymena can still get dragged into survival fight, warns David Jeffrey

Ballymena United may be 13 points clear of 11th place in the Danske Bank Premiership with two games in hand, but David Jeffrey is continuing to warn his men that they could still be drawn into a relegation scrap.

Portadown, rock bottom and a further 12 points adrift of Dungannon Swifts, are the visitors to the Showgrounds today and Jeffrey will again warn his players that only a top performance will earn them three points.

“I have been very clear with the players that no one here is thinking that it is not possible for us not to get involved in a relegation dog fight, so while the table might look good for us, we’re not getting carried away,” said the United boss.

“Yes, at the start of the season I wondered whether we could maybe crack sixth (place) and if not could we get that seventh position. We are realistic to know that the gap between us and sixth is pretty substantial (14 points) so while we are aiming for seventh and that chance to get into Europe, our feet are firmly on the ground and we are taking it one game at a time.

“Next up is Portadown and we remember that the last time we played them down at Shamrock Park, we lost 1-0.

“On that particular day we could have won the game and certainly come away with a point but at the end of the day we didn’t get anything.

“That day the players thought the game wasn’t going to be on, so although we had a penalty decision and one or two other things which went against us, I think mentally we weren’t prepared as we should have been that day and I have reminded the players of that this week.”

The positive for Jeffrey and his players is their impressive home record against the Ports in recent years — they have won the last 10 in all competitions by an aggregate of 29-6, with their last defeat in the fixture coming in the final League game of the 2015-16 season.

However, it is now three Premiership games without a win or a goal for Ballymena and while they progressed in the Irish Cup last week, the 4-1 margin over Newington was “unfair” on the Championship strugglers, admitted Jeffrey.

“They massively contributed to what was a tough Cup tie,” he said.

The key player was Ryan Waide, who was substituted in the 4-0 defeat by Linfield and left out of the last two starting line-ups.

“We challenged Ryan to hold the ball up, make more telling runs, get behind defenders and he did all those things,” added Jeffrey. “He won the penalty in the first-half and scored our two goals in the second-half, the third goal ridiculously good. It was a tricky hurdle.”

Before they return to Cup action, however, it’s a huge fortnight ahead with a trip to Carrick Rangers to follow on Tuesday night before three home games against Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders.