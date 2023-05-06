Ballymena goalkeeper Sean O’Neill insists last year’s Irish Cup Final will have no bearing on repeat duel with Crusaders

Ballymena United goalkeeper Sean O’Neill is hoping his side have put last year’s Irish Cup Final defeat to Crusaders behind them as the two sides prepare to meet on the same stage once again.

The Sky Blues had led for most of last year’s decider after a Robbie Weir own goal gave them the lead. A last gasp equaliser from Josh Robinson took the game to extra time, where Crusaders grabbed a late winner through Johnny McMurray’s superb strike.

Former Crues stopper O’Neill insists last year’s defeat doesn’t bear any relevance to this Sunday’s clash.

“Last year we lost a game of football because we didn’t defend a corner and it was as simple as that,” he said. “Now this weekend will be a new game and what happened in that Final will have no bearing on what happens come Sunday, so we will work hard and hope we can go out and win it this year.”

The 35-year-old was unable to feature in last season’s defeat as the loanee would have been up against his parent club.

This time he is competing with Jordan Williamson for the number one shirt and returned from injury as a substitute last week.

“I was expecting to play the full 90 minutes against Carrick, I am back in full training now and fit for the Final, but I know Jordan has done brilliantly over the last couple of weeks,” he added.

“It was disappointing not being able to play last year because I was only on loan, I’m a Ballymena player now and it doesn’t matter who you play in an Irish Cup Final, you want to win.”

O’Neill admits it is going to be an uphill battle if United are to win the Cup but, having slayed Larne in the semi-final, he is hoping the Sky Blues can hit top gear again.

“We are massive underdogs going into this Final, it’s always a big game against Crusaders and we will just go out and apply ourselves,” he said.

“We know on our day we are capable of beating anyone, but it needs to be a really good day for us to get the win.

“They still probably have to have an off day for us to get over the line, but stranger things have happened.”