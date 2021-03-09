Ballymena halt Glentoran's winning run and deal title blow with Oval upset

Glentoran 0-2 Ballymena United

Ross Redman now has two league goals in a single season for the first time in his career.

Mick McDermott's side may have approached the match on the back of an impressive six-game winning streak, but in atrocious conditions David Jeffrey's Ballymena United produced a performance full of hunger and passion and deservedly took the three points back up the M2 to the Braid.

It was the Glens' first home defeat for 12 months and experienced midfielder Tony Kane was the tormentor in chief. The former Cliftonville man scored United's opening goal - direct from a corner-kick - and laid on the second for former Glentoran defender Ross Redman.

Following their five-goal thrashing of Carrick Rangers on Friday night, Glens boss McDermott surprisingly made three changes to his side, drafting in midfield trio Chris Gallagher, Hrvoje Plum and Rhys Marshall.

Although they grabbed a valuable draw with title challengers Larne last time out, United chief Jeffrey made a staggering five alterations to his starting XI, handing starting shirts to Kane, James Knowles, Ryan Waide, Jim Ervin and Sean Graham.

Glentoran had the first sniff at goal on only five minutes. Big-money signing Conor McMenamin lofted a clever ball to Jay Donnelly, who tried his luck from distance, but his effort was well off target.

Playing against the biting wind and torrential rain, McDermott's boys didn't threaten again until the 25th minute. McMenamin again displayed great vision by sending Ruaidhri Donnelly free and, when he pulled his shot across the face of goal, Trai Hume was brilliantly positioned to hoof clear.

The home team then upped the tempo. Seconds later, McMenamin took on the responsibility to test Jordan Williamson when cutting in from the right, but his 25-yard drive was spectacularly tipped over the crossbar.

Then, Ruaidhri Donnelly turned provider for McMenamin, who twisted and turned inside the box before his low effort was blocked by the body of Ervin.

Even with the wind at their backs, United had to wait until 35 minutes to test the home defence. Kane's 40-yard free-kick was caught by the swirling wind, which resulted in Glens skipper Marcus Kane thumping the ball over his own crossbar.

But the Glens didn't heed the warning. Kane took the resulting corner-kick, which ballooned over the head of Dayle Coleing and into the net to give the visitors an unlikely lead.

Buoyed by that goal, United tried their luck again minutes before the interval but this time Coleing was relieved to see Knowles' low shot flash inches past the post.

United could have extended the lead seconds before the whistle. Redman's corner was headed back into the six-yard box by Conor Keeley, but Coleing saved just when Joe McCready was about to tap home.

And Jeffrey's team had another opportunity on 53 minutes when an eye-catching move involving Knowles and Waide resulted in McCready curling a low shot into the glove of the diving Coleing.

McDermott decided to change his formation and introduced Ciaran O'Connor for Caolan Marron, and within seconds the midfielder sent Ruaidhri Donnelly hurtling into the box but Williamson was out quickly to save.

It was United who struck a decisive second goal on 62 minutes. Once more, Kane was the orchestrator. His in-swinging corner-kick travelled right across the face of the goal and Redman tapped in from practically on the line.

Glentoran attempted to salvage the situation by introducing striker Robbie McDaid. It almost paid a dividend when he sent in a delicious cross that was met by McMenamin, who headed wide of a gaping goal.

United should have been out of sight with 16 minutes left. Jude Winchester sent the strong-running Paul McElroy clear but after out-pacing Paddy McClean and Luke McCullough, he could only drag his shot wide.

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Marron (O'Connor 53), McCullough, McClean, Kane, Marshall, Gallagher (McDaid 64), Plum (Gorman 83), R Donnelly, J Donnelly, McMenamin.

Subs not used: Brown, Bigirimana, McDonagh, Stewart.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Hume, Ervin, Keeley, Redman, Waide, Kane (Kelly 86), Knowles (Winchester 66), McElroy, Graham, McCready. Subs not used: Glendinning, McCartan, McGrory, Wylie, Beattie.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast).

Man of the match: Tony Kane

Match rating: 7 /10