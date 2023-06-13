Ballymena land Colin Coates, while Chris Curran agrees to stay at Cliftonville

Jim Ervin faced fierce competition for 37 year-old defender, with Championship clubs Ards, Bangor and Portadown all interested after Coates was not offered a new deal by Cliftonville’s new manager Jim Magilton.

With the former Crusaders skipper keen to stay in the top flight after a successful stint at Solitude, he has agreed a one-year deal wit with the Sky Blues.

The man who won six caps for his country is Ervin’s first signing since he was appointed earlier this month.

At Coates’ old club, Chris Curran has signed a new one-year deal that will take him into his testimonial season at Solitude.

The club captain said: “Since the new management team have come in, I think we’re getting to a place where we’re now ready to get back to work.

“That breeds confidence among everybody and, in terms of my own situation, it’s nice to get it over the line. It’s hard to believe that I’ve been here for 10 years and it’s an old cliche but it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster over that period — but I wouldn’t swap it for anything.

“I’ve absolutely no regrets about coming to Cliftonville, it’s been an unbelievable experience and hopefully that can now continue.”

David Cushley has signed a new two-year deal with Carrick Rangers. The 33 year-old has scored 15 goals in 73 games since arriving at Taylor’s Avenue in 2021.

The former Crusaders star said: “I am really happy to have signed again and I can’t wait to build on the season we had last year. I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I am looking forward to getting back in and preparing for the season ahead.”

Dungannon Swifts have snapped up former Ballinamallard United winger Niall Owens, following his return from America. The 23 year-old has spent the last few years playing for Division One college California State University, Bakersfield.

Championship side Ards have added ex-Portadown defender Adam McCallum to their squad.

Manager Matthew Tipton said: “He’s a dominate centre half with plenty of experience despite being just 25. He’s just returned from England after finishing his degree, so I’m delighted to get this one over the line.”