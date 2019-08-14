Ballymena to host Rangers U21s as Glenavon face Scotland trip in Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup

Glenavon and Ballymena United are awaiting their fate in today's draw.

Ballymena United will take on Rangers Colts in the third round of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup while Glenavon face a trip to Scotland.

David Jeffrey's men will welcome the Light Blues' U21 team to the Ballymena Showgrounds.

For Gary Hamilton's Glenavon, it's a trip to Highland League side Formartine United.

The ties are scheduled to take place on either Saturday, September 7 or Sunday, September 8.

It's an ideal draw for United, who will be hoping for a bumper crowd of Northern Ireland-based Rangers supporters to see the club's upcoming stars in action at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Rangers U21s have seen off Berwick Rangers and Stranraer in the first two rounds of this season's competition.

Winger Eros Grezda, who joined the club last summer, started Tuesday night's win in Stranraer alongside the likes of Scotland underage internationals Josh McPake, Kai Kennedy and Dapo Mebude.

Glenavon's opponents Formartine have beaten Livingston U21s and Peterhead to reach the third round. They play in the fifth tier of the Scottish football pyramid and last season finished fourth in the table.

Ballymena United's game against Warrenpoint Town and Glenavon's tie against Carrick Rangers, both originally schedule for the same weekend, will be rearranged.

Waterford will host Hearts U21s while Bohemians face a trip to League One side Airdrieonians.

Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup third round draw

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cove Rangers

Stenhousemuir v The New Saints

Waterford v Heart of Midlothian Colts

Airdrieonians v Bohemians

Wrexham v Ayr United

Kelty Hearts v Solihull Moors

Ballymena United v Rangers Colts

Formartine United v Glenavon

Inverness CT v Greenock Morton

Montrose v Partick Thistle

St Mirren Colts v Stirling Albion

Dundee United v Arbroath

Clyde v Queen of the South

Raith Rovers v Falkirk

Dundee v Elgin City

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic