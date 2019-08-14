Ballymena to host Rangers U21s as Glenavon face Scotland trip in Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup
Ballymena United will take on Rangers Colts in the third round of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup while Glenavon face a trip to Scotland.
David Jeffrey's men will welcome the Light Blues' U21 team to the Ballymena Showgrounds.
For Gary Hamilton's Glenavon, it's a trip to Highland League side Formartine United.
The ties are scheduled to take place on either Saturday, September 7 or Sunday, September 8.
It's an ideal draw for United, who will be hoping for a bumper crowd of Northern Ireland-based Rangers supporters to see the club's upcoming stars in action at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Rangers U21s have seen off Berwick Rangers and Stranraer in the first two rounds of this season's competition.
Winger Eros Grezda, who joined the club last summer, started Tuesday night's win in Stranraer alongside the likes of Scotland underage internationals Josh McPake, Kai Kennedy and Dapo Mebude.
Glenavon's opponents Formartine have beaten Livingston U21s and Peterhead to reach the third round. They play in the fifth tier of the Scottish football pyramid and last season finished fourth in the table.
Ballymena United's game against Warrenpoint Town and Glenavon's tie against Carrick Rangers, both originally schedule for the same weekend, will be rearranged.
Waterford will host Hearts U21s while Bohemians face a trip to League One side Airdrieonians.
Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup third round draw
Connah's Quay Nomads v Cove Rangers
Stenhousemuir v The New Saints
Waterford v Heart of Midlothian Colts
Airdrieonians v Bohemians
Wrexham v Ayr United
Kelty Hearts v Solihull Moors
Ballymena United v Rangers Colts
Formartine United v Glenavon
Inverness CT v Greenock Morton
Montrose v Partick Thistle
St Mirren Colts v Stirling Albion
Dundee United v Arbroath
Clyde v Queen of the South
Raith Rovers v Falkirk
Dundee v Elgin City
Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic
