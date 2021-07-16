Ballymena United announce five signings as defensive duo return

Danske Bank Premiership

Dougie Wilson is one of five new players at Ballymena. Credit: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has added five players to his squad ahead of pre-season training.

Defender Dougie Wilson and goalkeeper Sam Johnston have both linked up with the Sky Blues after leaving Dungannon Swifts.

Right-back Lee Chapman and centre-halves Chris Rodgers and Caolan Loughran have also been signed after leaving Carrick Rangers.

Jeffrey said: “Obviously we have made space in the squad with players coming to the end of their contracts and some moving to other clubs.

“It would be impossible to reflect on the amount of time spent on player recruitment without going into detail, but that is part and parcel of recruitment and identifying the right players to come and join us, and that work will continue until the close of the window.

“That saying, we will re-commence preparations for the new season next week with the squad, and are pleased to announce the new additions who will join us for that.”

Elsewhere, Cliftonville defender Seanna Foster, who has made 35 appearances since joining from Warrenpoint Town in the summer of 2019, has agreed a new deal with the Reds.

Northern Ireland midfielder Chloe McCarron, meanwhile, has joined Women’s Premiership champions Glentoran.

The 23-year-old spent last season with Women’s Super League side Birmingham City but left the Blues in April to return home.

McCarron, who won four league titles with Linfield earlier in her career, played in both legs of Northern Ireland’s historic victory over Ukraine to reach the Euro 2022 finals.