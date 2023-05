Jim Ervin is the new manager of Ballymena United

Ballymena United have appointed former captain Jim Ervin as their new manager.

He replaces Irish League legend David Jeffrey, who stepped down from the position after seven years following defeat to Crusaders in the Irish Cup Final.

Ervin made 277 appearances for the Sky Blues over eight seasons and won the League Cup and County Antrim Shield, having previously enjoyed a glittering stint with Linfield