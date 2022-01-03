Ballymena United are rewarded for playing by the rules as David Jeffrey reveals extent of squad absentees

When David Jeffrey looked at his options to take on Portadown on Saturday he could have been forgiven for thinking of old Mother Hubbard.

With Covid, injury and suspensions, the Ballymena United manager’s absentee list reached double figures but while the cupboard was less sparsely populated than he would have liked, there was never any thoughts of calling for a postponement.

“Absolutely not and I’ll tell you the reason why. The rules are, 13 players including a goalkeeper,” he said after a 4-0 romp.

“I said to Matthew (Tipton) beforehand and he was of the same opinion, people could maybe take advantage of it, but we have no intention of it.

"We are believers that if you do the right thing then the right thing will stand by you and it was never in our minds.

“We lost Billy McDowell and, obviously, if we’d lost Sam Johnston that’s a different situation, but thankfully he stayed free and we got our just rewards.”

They certainly did, even with just 15 players in the panel they had far too much for a Portadown side that is desperately low in confidence.

Perversely, they were the better side in the opening quarter, and if Michael Ruddy, Barney McKeown or Sammy McLeod and converted their presentable chances, then who knows what would have happened.

But when Jude Winchester opened the scoring in the 22nd minute there was only ever going to be one winner.

The second arrived just past the half-hour when David Parkhouse took full advantage of dithering in defence and slammed the ball past Jethren Barr.

Their misery was pretty much summed up when Ross Redman scored directly from a corner 11 minutes after the restart and when Parkhouse was given the freedom of the Showgrounds to charge forward in the 78th minute there was only one outcome.

Parkhouse looks to be a piece of inspired business by Jeffrey and after his double strike moved the Sky Blues into the top six of the table, Jeffrey sang his praises.

“For anyone who cares to listen, we talked about the quality of the player that he is,” he said.

“I thought he was quite magnificent against Coleraine and he went up another couple of notches today. His hold-up play and how he went about his business – I thought he was superb.

“We’ve been looking for that and that’s the reason why, when we went through that difficult period, people seemed to forget we had people unavailable.

“When we have our best players available and they are playing at their best, then we’ll do okay.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: Johnston, McGrory (McMullan 87), Redman, Keeley (Loughran 81), Rodgers, Graham, Winchester (Chapman 75), Millar, Parkhouse, Kane (Beattie 81) McCullough.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Kerr, Jordan, Hall, McCallum, Ruddy (Wood 82), McKeown, S Teggart, McLeod (Glenfield 77), Conaty, Warde.

Subs not used: Brown, Anderson, Murphy, Rutkowski, E Teggart.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the Match: Conor Keeley

Match Rating: 7/10