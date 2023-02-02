Ballymena United bid to identify fan over ‘vile’ verbal abuse targeted at female volunteer

Ballymena United has asked for help in identifying a fan who verbally abused a female member of staff during last Saturday’s game at Cliftonville.

A statement on its website said the club was “extremely upset and angry that verbal abuse of a sexual nature” had occurred.

It added: “The comments were made by an individual or individuals within the Ballymena United support. We are also very concerned that this highly sexualised language was in earshot of children.

“The language used cannot be published but anyone who heard it will know exactly what we are referring to, and will know that it is simply wrong.”

The club urged anyone at the match who could help identify those responsible to contact it confidentially at football@ballymenaunitedfc.com, or speak in confidence to any board or management committee member.

It added: “We all have to stand against such forms of abuse in society. If you wouldn’t accept such words directed at your mother, sister, wife or daughter, then we expect that you wouldn’t accept to hear it shouted at a football match.

“The vast majority of our excellent support cannot be tarnished by those who see such vile language as acceptable.

“We will work with statutory and voluntary agencies to make sure that our position is clear: be it home or away, we are alert to this issue and will work with the council and the PSNI as appropriate should we hear it at any time.”