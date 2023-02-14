Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey demands Sky Blues ‘stand up and be counted’

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has called on his side to go on a more sustained run of form — © ©INPHO/Declan Roughan

Inconsistency remains Ballymena United’s biggest enemy and boss David Jeffrey is struggling for an answer as he attempts to pick up his troops for tonight’s visit to Carrick Rangers.

Amid the high of Irish Cup progress for the Sky Blues have been scoreless draws against Newry City and, on Saturday, Portadown with not a single shot on target worthy of the name.

“It’s a roller coaster,” admits Jeffrey on his side’s form in the last month. “And if I had an answer, I would be a multi-millionaire.

“We are dealing with players who the previous week I’m telling how well they played and the chances they created, they were really so good, but on Saturday we didn’t return to where we should have been.”

Jeffrey hopes their displays at the Loughview Leisure Arena this season – a 2-0 win in the league and a victory in the Irish Cup – will act as motivation to end a four-game Premiership winless run.

“On any given day, any team in the league can beat any other,” he adds. “Carrick are coming off the back of a fantastic result against Newry, and I can hear Stuart (King)’s team talk now, they will look at our result and think there is a bit of vulnerability there so we have to stand up and be counted and be ready for a dogfight.”