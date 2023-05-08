Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey fears losing more players this summer

Captain Josh Kelly is expected to join Glentoran while Ross Redman and Dougie Wilson have been linked with moves to Portadown.

It’s not a new scenario for the veteran manager who watched his side lose 4-0 to Crusaders in Sunday’s Irish Cup final. In recent seasons the likes of Kofi Balmer, Leroy Millar, Shay McCartan and Adam Lecky have left the Ballymena Showgrounds in pursuit of glory.

Jeffrey explained: “I wouldn’t be surprised if players left. I know that other clubs are interested in some of our players.

“That’s been a constant thing since I’ve been here. And I know some supporters say that we don’t have enough ambition to hang onto these players.

“But it’s about resources. So many players have done tremendously well for us and then moved on elsewhere. Kofi Palmer is at a Premier League club, Leroy Millar is Player of the Year.

“I’m not moaning, it’s reality. All we can do is continue to find players and develop them. The challenge is trying to retain them.”

Sunday’s heavy defeat at Windsor Park came at a big cost for Ballymena. The windfall that comes with European qualification may have helped Jeffrey stave off those clubs keen to prize away his most talented players.

He said: “It would have been lovely to win the Irish Cup for the glory of it, but the most important element would be the European money.

“Now, one of the of the stronger clubs has been strengthen further and our chance to strengthen has been taken away.

“I have to accept that because it is what it is. I’m not crying about it, because I think the investment in the league is a good thing,

“But the reality for the likes of ourselves is the gulf in class is getting bigger.

“Who were two of Crusaders best players in the final? Adam Lecky and Jude Winchester.

“Two players who were brilliant for us, but we couldn’t hold on to them – and it wasn’t for the want of trying.

“There’s no problem with that, they are two good lads and that’s the way football works. But it shows what we’re up against.”