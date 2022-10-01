Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey salutes referee Lee Tavinder’s call to curtail ‘total lottery’ with Glentoran at The Oval early

Danske Bank Premiership

Marcus Kane struggles to see in the rain

Conor McMenamin tries to dribble at Ross Redman amid a downpour

Referee Lee Tavinder’s decision to abandon last night’s clash at a soggy BetMcLean Oval was met with approval from both clubs, with Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey labelling the action a ‘total lottery’ due to the weather.

The game lasted merely 16 minutes when a deluge quickly rendered the east Belfast venue’s surface unplayable.

Following a 10-minute recess, Tavinder emerged to test certain areas of the pitch.

It became evident – much to the annoyance of the home support – that play was over for the night, but Jeffrey had no complaints with the call.

He stated: “The rain was even heavier some 15 or 20 minutes after the initial decision.

“Ironically, talking to Michael (McDermott) before the game, we couldn’t believe how good the day had been prior to the game.

“Glentoran worked tremendously hard throughout the day because there were little pockets of water.

“To be fair, the pitch was fine at kick-off time.

“It looked in great condition and you could see there had been investment on it.

“But no one expected that deluge. The referee had to take into account the health and safety of the players.”

In the 16 minutes of action, the Glens missed three glorious chances to take the lead, with Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin the chief culprit.

But Jeffrey keenly pointed out that some of those opportunities arose because of the conditions.

“Ross (Redman) was caught out because the ball stuck on the water,” felt the Sky Blues boss.

“I was speaking to Ken Ross (the first assistant) and I made that point to him.

“It wasn’t through bad play on Ross’ part, it was down to the conditions.

“When it got to that stage, it became a total lottery.”

Glentoran coach Rodney McAree agreed that Mr Tavinder had judged the situation correctly.

“The referee got it spot on,” he believed.

“When he took the teams off the pitch for a 10-minute break, I think the decision was made then.

“It was never going to change, it continued to rain. There were areas on the pitch that were submerged in water.

“Health and safety had to come into it for the referee. If the pitch had been forked for 20 minutes, it still wouldn’t have helped.

“The ground staff worked incredibly hard to get the game on.

“Whenever the game kicked off, the pitch was perfect. Unfortunately, the deluge that came down, no pitch would have survived it.”

McAree was encouraged by what he witnessed in the 16 minutes of action.

“It was unfortunate because the boys were busting to get going again after the international break,” he added.

“They didn’t have a game for two weeks and were looking forward to getting back playing again. It was just one of those things.”