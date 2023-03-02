Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey wary of Ballyclare Comrades threat in Irish Cup clash

David Jeffrey does not need anyone to tell him that Ballymena United’s game at Ballyclare Comrades tomorrow will be a difficult challenge because he has seen their opponents with his own eyes.

Two weeks ago, Jeffrey had the opportunity to asses the Comrades close up — and could not fail to be impressed.

“I watched them play Institute and they won 6-2,” said the Sky Blues boss.

“Stephen Small and Chris Ramsey have their team playing very well, very disciplined, hard working, very effective.

"We would be the Premiership team they very much favour because of our run of form, which thankfully we were able to do something about last week.

“But we will hold no fear for Ballyclare, they will be relishing the opportunity to take us on and, as I said before the game against Newington (in the last round), if we don’t apply ourselves and if we are carrying passengers, we won’t progress.

“Respecting teams should be an absolute given and if our players are not up to it to a man, we will be out.”

One player who rarely plays below average is Stephen McCullough, who last week played his 200th game for the club and Jeffrey has acknowledged his longest-serving player, who is in his sixth season at The Showgrounds.

“I remember him coming to my attention in the League Cup Final when Stephen was playing for Carrick Rangers,” explained the United boss.

"I always liked his energy and enthusiasm and ability to get forward and to think he was out with an awful injury a couple of seasons ago, when he played only two games.

"But we have stuck by him and and he has stuck by us and it’s a tremendous landmark and I’m extremely proud of him.”