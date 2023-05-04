Ballymena United can take Irish Cup inspiration from the late Don Stirling, claims David Jeffrey

David Jeffrey has paid an emotional tribute to “Mr Ballymena United” Don Stirling and said his memory will help inspire the team in Sunday’s Irish Cup Final.

The Sky Blues boss is working on a plan to topple Crusaders in the showpiece at Windsor Park but the loss of their popular and long-serving official still casts a shadow over The Showgrounds, where he was loved and respected in equal measure.

Stirling, who passed away aged 83 on August 26, was Vice-Chairman of the Sky Blues, however his service, warm welcome and wisdom were appreciated across the Irish League landscape.

Dublin-born, he grew up with his parents in Cullybackey and formed a long association with United.

In recognition for his years of service to football, he was awarded the NI Football Writers’ Merit Award in 2014.

Stirling’s service at Ballymena included a long stint as club secretary.

The United players now carry Stirling’s name on the back of their jerseys. His signature and the dates of his life (1939-2022) were added to the nape of the United home shirt this season.

He and his partner of 45 years, Marlinda Orr, remain in the thoughts of his many friends.

Amid all the talk around tactics and Cup Final aspirations, Jeffrey says the squad will fondly remember Stirling on the biggest day of their season.

“Don was instrumental in Bryan (McLoughlin) and I coming to Ballymena United, along with John Taggart,” said the former Linfield boss.

“Don’s passing was tragic. He was Mr Ballymena United. What that man did for the club, alongside our former Chairman, Mr Taggart, is remarkable.

“We have Don’s signature on the back of our shirts to remember him and we have been in regular contact with Marlinda, who was overjoyed and ecstatic when we were successful in getting to the Cup Final.

“He continues to be remembered with great fondness and I have no doubt he will be remembered most fondly on the day of the Cup Final.”

Stirling was someone who was keen to help but always content to remain in the background.

Jeffrey will never forget the 80th birthday surprise they organised for one of the League’s real gentlemen.

“The loveliest story is when we went to Malmo when Don celebrated his 80th birthday,” he recalled. “We had a team meeting, but it was set up as a tribute to him. That was the only time when we could really do something special for someone who was so unassuming, humble and quiet in the background.

“It was always about the players, but this was the one opportunity we took to give Don recognition within the club from the people who he meant so much to.”

As the club stated after his sad passing: “Words alone can never describe the man who devoted a literal lifetime to Ballymena United and the local community.”

Jeffrey had previously described Stirling as the “oil in the machine that kept things turning over”.

He added: “Don was always there when you needed advice or guidance and alongside the Chairman, their support was unbelievable. Amid the highs and lows he remained balanced and could see the bigger picture. He was never reactionary.”

Jeffrey revealed after the Semi-Final win over Larne that his players took inspiration from Mr Ballymena United.

“I told the players if they needed something extra, if they were tiring, if they were struggling for energy to remember the late, great Mr Don Stirling,” he said.

“He was a marvellous, marvellous man. He was Mr Ballymena United.”