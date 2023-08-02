Ballymena United complete loan move for Scottish midfielder after impressing in St Mirren friendly

A star turn in St Mirren’s recently friendly against Glentoran has earned Scottish midfielder Fraser Taylor a move to Ballymena United ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old, who turned professional with the Saints in 2020 and made his debut for the senior team last year, will spend the entire season on Warden Street after catching the eye of Ballymena scouts.

Taylor was one of the most impressive players on the pitch for St Mirren in their 0-0 draw against the Glens at the Blanchflower Stadium at the end of June, which led to added interest in his services.

And it was Jim Ervin who won the race for his signature, bringing the young midfielder into their squad, while Taylor has also signed a new deal with his parent club as part of the deal.

An interesting addition to the contract will see Taylor train full-time with St Mirren and part-time with Ballymena, as well as playing games with the latter, meaning he will travel back and forth between the two teams during the week.

Fellow St Mirren Academy graduate Kieran Offord has signed a new deal with St Mirren and will head to Edinburgh City on loan, with Saints boss Stephen Robinson commenting: "Both are players that we feel have got a long-term future at the club.

"They are still developing and we feel the next stage of their development is to go out and play competitive football.

“Both will train with us on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday which is perfect for us as it means they are still in our system.

"We will revisit it again at Christmas in the hope that they will come back in either January or ahead of the new season and become regular first team players.

"Everybody wants Academy players in the system but they have to be game ready. We think we are doing this well with the two loans and ideally they come back in January or next season and are a big part of things going forward.

"Other players will stay that are a wee bit closer to the first team in terms of positions and numbers. It's two different ways to get the players to develop – going out on loan and staying and training with the first team in that environment. Fraser and Kieran will get the best of both worlds."

Midfielder Taylor added: "I'm delighted. It gives me another year to develop into the St Mirren first team player I want to be.

"Hopefully when I go on loan, I play a lot of minutes at a good standard and it'll make me a better player with more experience to come back ready for the first team.

"The manager, Diarmuid (O'Carroll) and all the coaching staff have helped me develop a lot in terms of the physical and technical side of the game."