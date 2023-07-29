Ballymena United confirm trio of incomings to bolster Jim Ervin’s pack

Goalkeeper Sam Johnston has made his return to Ballymena United alongside Marc Walsh and TJ Murray

Ballymena United have welcomed back striker Marc Walsh, midfielder TJ Murray and goalkeeper Sam Johnston to The Showgrounds.

As David Parkhouse leaves the Braidmen, new boss Jim Ervin continues to shuffle his pack.

The three new additions have impressed in pre-season and all earned contracts.

Newry City have added Daragh Owens and Georgie Poynton from Glebe North FC to their side before the season starts.

City manager Gary Boyle said: “Georgie is a player who has played at the top level in the League of Ireland.

“He is hugely experienced, but at only 25 has his best years ahead of him. He has been regaining his fitness with us in pre-season and we have seen the quality he possesses. He is vocal, sets standards and has integrated with the group seamlessly.

“Daragh is a young player who was recommended to us; he is ready to step up having excelled in the Leinster League. Technically gifted, composed in possession with a great left foot. He has been terrific in pre-season, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Former Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin, who was the subject of transfer interest from Irish League sides including Cliftonville, has joined St Patrick’s Athletic. The 28-year-old right-back has been capped five times at senior international level.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club with lots of important League matches to come and the next round of the Cup against Derry City,” said the Belfast man, who joined Liverpool from Glenavon in 2011.

“The move has happened quite quickly and I’m really happy to be a St Patrick’s Athletic player.

“I’m delighted to be back in competitive football and I’m looking forward to getting out there on the pitch and showing what I can do.”

Winger Stewart Nixon has left Carrick Rangers to join Queen’s University on loan.

The 26-year-old has made 91 appearances and scored 19 goals across two stints for the ‘Gers and now links up with James Lavery’s side ahead of the start of their Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League campaign.

In the Championship, former Sligo Rovers attacking midfielder James McGrath has joined Ballinamallard United.