Ballymena United could hand former skipper Jim Ervin his managerial bow

Jim Ervin's boss at Carrick Rangers, Stuart King, has also been linked with a Ballymena return — © PMAKER

Former Linfield and Ballymena United defender Jim Ervin has emerged as a contender for the managerial position at The Showgrounds.

United are searching for a new boss after parting company with David Jeffrey this week.

Ervin played under Jeffrey at Linfield and the Sky Blues before moving onto Carrick Rangers in the summer of 2021.

The former Ballymena captain, who turns 38 next month, could be thinking of ending his playing career and focusing on coaching.

Before he left United, Jeffrey had wanted to retain Ervin as part of his coaching staff and the experienced defender earned huge respect during his time with the Braidmen.

Ervin joined Ballymena in 2014 and, amid 277 appearances, helped the club win the County Antrim Shield in 2016 and League Cup in 2017.

Earlier in his career, Ervin won 14 trophies including six Premiership titles and four Irish Cups over nine-and-a-half seasons with his boyhood club Linfield.

After making almost 300 appearances for the Blues and earning a testimonial, he linked up with former team-mate Glenn Ferguson at United.

When he left the Sky Blues for Carrick, Ervin bade an emotional farewell, stating: “Now that my time at Ballymena has come to an end, I’d just like to thank everyone connected with the club — players, management, fans and all the volunteers.

“How you made me feel the minute I stepped foot into the club, I’ve been treated with respect and looked after.

"I couldn’t have asked for much more to be honest. The memories I will always have with me about the club, from European trips where I was very lucky to have my son Brody with me in Malmo, to the League Cup Final victory over Carrick Rangers and also the County Antrim Shield win over Linfield at Windsor Park.

“To captain the club in all of that was a great honour and privilege and I hope you know how much that meant to me.

“Every time I pulled on that shirt, I gave 100 per cent and did everything I could to win. Sometimes it wasn’t good enough but the effort was there.

“I wish the club all the success for the future and I’m sure the club will grow from strength to strength and I will look forward to coming back to the Showgrounds in the near future, but for now my football career will have to continue elsewhere.”

Jeffrey this week left United “by mutual consent” after seven years in charge.

The former Linfield boss succeeded Ferguson in March 2016 and he had a contract until 2025. Ervin’s manager at Carrick, his former Linfield team-mate Stuart King, is impressing in his first managerial role in the Premiership.

King was nominated for Manager of the Year after steering the Gers to eighth position and earlier this year signed a new contract running until 2026.

United chiefs will be impressed at the former Banbridge Town manager’s work at the Loughview Leisure Arena and King admits the Sky Blues role is an exciting challenge for any coach.

“It’s a good job for someone and exciting challenge,” he said. “Ballymena are a big club with great facilities. You saw the support they had in the Irish Cup Final.

“We are doing something right at Carrick if people are taking notice.

“I’ve a job to do here and there are more experienced managers than me around. I’m grateful for the job that I have.

“I’d be more worried if people weren’t talking about me as it would mean I’m doing nothing right.

“Things can change very quickly in football, however I’m happy at Carrick.

“There’s another great job at Cliftonville. It’s a great club and Deck y (Declan O’Hara) would no doubt be interested.”