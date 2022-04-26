Ballymena United earn place in Irish Cup final after Steven McCullough’s bit of magic is enough to edge past Newry

Ballymena United 1 Newry City 0

Manager David Jeffrey just couldn’t hide his delight last night after 10-man Ballymena United booked their place in this year’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park.

Even though it’s nothing new to the popular Jeffrey — a seven-time Irish Cup winner with former club Linfield — he never gets tired of popping the champagne on big occasions.

His team, however, still have a bit of work to do before the bubbly can be uncorked.

It was a wonder goal from defender Steven McCullough that earned the Sky Blues a 1-0 win over gutsy Newry City — and a place in the showcase decider against Crusaders on March 7.

But they had to do it the hard way. United had defender Kym Nelson sent off 18 minutes from time after an ugly brawl broke out with almost every player involved.

Both Ballymena and Newry City deserve a great deal of credit after their place in the tournament hung in the balance for over three weeks.

Ballymena's Kym Nelson is sent off

While the Crues were defeating Cliftonville in the other semi-final at the start of the month, Glentoran were clinging to hope that they would be reinstated to the competition after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player — Joe Crowe — in their quarter-final win over Newry.

The former Linfield man still had one game of a three-match ban to serve.

Although their case was thrown out by the IFA, the east Belfast club took their appeal to an independent arbitration, which also dismissed their claim on four counts.

At last, the Crues now know who will be walking out against them at Windsor Park early next month.

United, who have lifted the trophy on five occasions — the last back in 1989 — will now look to erase the memory of their last appearance in the final when they agonisingly lost out to Glentoran, Robbie McDaid hitting the winner deep into extra-time.

Newry’s consolation is that they’ll be playing Premiership football next season after winning the Lough 41 Championship — they will be presented with their trophy after the final game of the season at home to Dergview on Saturday.

Ballymena United’s Ryan Waide seeks to keep possession last night

Following their impressive win over Carrick Rangers at the weekend, Jeffrey unsurprisingly nominated the same starting XI.

City chief Darren Mullen made three changes to the team that lost at Ballinamallard, meanwhile, drafting in Dale Montgomery, John McGovern and Lorcan Forde.

After a tense, untidy and nervous start by both clubs — the state of the pitch didn’t help things — it was United who had the first sniff of goal on 18 minutes.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey celebrates victory

Ryan Waide showed a little bit of class on the left before crossing to McCullough, who volleyed over the top.

Jeffrey’s boys threatened again four minutes later. David Parkhouse’s pass fell kindly for skipper Leroy Millar, whose shot on the turn trickled into the gloves of Steven Maguire.

But Maguire established himself on 33 minutes when brilliantly tipping a blockbuster from McCullough over the crossbar after Millar’s clever pass.

The game lacked cohesion and quality, with both teams struggling on the uneven surface. It was quite a relief when referee Steven Gregg brought 45 minutes of torture to an end.

Surely things had to improve in the second half?

If the first 45 minutes was left wanting, a piece of magic put United into the lead only seven minutes after the restart.

McGovern needlessly chopped down Parkhouse 25 yards from goal. It was made to measure for McCullough, whose shot dipped over the five-man wall and into the corner of the net.

United almost doubled their lead on 64 minutes. Nelson’s punt into the left channel was gobbled up by Waide and, after taking a great touch, he fired in a vicious low drive from an awkward angle, which Maguire did well to scoop wide for a corner-kick.

Newry’s Daniel Hughes is unable to put off Ballymena keeper Jordan Williamson

The game exploded for all the wrong reasons 18 minutes from time when McGovern was tripped by Brendan Barr. Suddenly, a free-for-all broke out involving practically every player on the pitch.

When the dust settled, Nelson received his marching orders while there were yellow cards for Barr, Darren King and Forde.

Newry threw everyone forward in an attempt to take advantage, but although they huffed and puffed and were content to loft high balls into the box, they never troubled Jordan Williamson in the Ballymena United goal.

When Gregg gave his whistle the final blast, the relief in the United camp was tangible and there was no one more delighted than Jeffrey.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Willliamson, Smith, Keeley, Nelson, Graham, McCullough, Millar, Henderson, Barr (Kelly 74), Waide (Redman 74), Parkhouse (McElroy 85).

Unused subs: O’Neill, Loughran, Place, Kane.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, Moan, King, Boyle, N Healy, Lockhart (Teelan 68), Montgomery (Carville 77), Donnelly, McGovern, Hughes (B Healy 85), Forde (Kelly 77).

Unused subs: Brady, Brennan, Smyth.

Referee: Steven Gregg

Man of the match: Conor Keeley

Match rating: 4/10