Ballymena United job ad generates interest online following David Jeffrey’s departure

A vacancy at Ballymena United created by David Jeffrey’s departure from the club has generated significant interest from football fans.

The manager parted ways with the club by “mutual consent” following its 4-0 defeat to Crusaders in Sunday’s Irish Cup Final.

Ballymena United wasted no time in seeking “expressions of interest” for the position of first team manager/head coach.

The successful applicant must have a UEFA 'A' coaching licence or an equivalent valid foreign coaching licence which is recognised by the IA.

They will need to have already started the UEFA 'A' coaching licence course and be working towards completion “in a reasonable timeframe, with a view to starting the UEFA Pro licence”.

💙 BUFC Recruitment



We are recruiting the position of first team manager/head coach.



Expressions of interest should be sent to football@ballymenaunitedfc.com no later than Friday 19th May.



Applications will be held strictly confidentially. pic.twitter.com/FLazXNp1ml — Ballymena United FC (@BallymenaUnited) May 10, 2023

A valid UEFA Pro coaching licence or any valid non-UEFA coaching diploma which is equivalent to the UEFA is cited as desirable.

Interested parties must send a CV or expressions of interest no later than Friday, May 19.

“All expressions will be treated with strict confidentiality,” the job ad states.

It has generated lots of interest on social media with fans eager to know if they are in with a shot.

"I took Ballymena into the Europa League and won 3 leagues in a row on football manager,” one Facebook user commented.

“No A licence, but surely I must be considered.”

The club has a lot of comments to sift through as supporters continue to tag friends they think are up for the top job.

“Job for you – your CV on championship manager is impressive didn't you take Middlesbrough from the championship to non league football in four seasons?” one user wrote alongside his recommendation.

Another commented: “Advertising it on Facebook and Twitter is absolute gold”.

Ballymena United thanked David Jeffrey for his achievements at the Showgrounds during his tenure as they conformed his exit on Tuesday night.

"Not least for our League Cup win and European forays, and express our best wishes to him for the future,” they said in a statement.

“We will make an announcement in the near future about the way forward for the Sky Blues.”

Some social media users expressed hope that former team captain Jim Ervin will respond to the ad which was posted almost two years after he bid an emotional farewell.

The defender, who was released by the Showgrounds club in June 2021, helped the club win the Co Antrim Shield and League Cup during his time on Warden Street.

He played 277 times for the Braid men and became a fans' favourite during his time at the club.

"Hopefully Jim Ervin puts his name forward,” one Facebook user commented.

"A lad that gave his all for our club and knows what it means to the fans and who would certainly get the backing of the entire BUFC support.”