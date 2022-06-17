Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey believes Ian Baraclough’s faith in Irish League talent is a lift for domestic game

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey suffered a heartbreaking loss in Irish Cup Final but it hasn’t shaken his passion for the game

At the end of his last game in charge of Ballymena United, David Jeffrey was fighting back the tears after a devastating Irish Cup Final loss to Crusaders.

Tasting defeat in a showpiece final is one thing.

Losing it in such a heartbreaking manner was another and the legendary boss admitted it was the cruellest moment he has suffered in his managerial career.

Crusaders scored late goals in normal time and extra time, when former Sky Blues ace Johnny McMurray slammed in the winner right at the death.

For Jeffrey, whose side had lost the 2020 Irish Cup Final to Glentoran after Robbie McDaid struck in the 115th minute, it was a crushing blow and he needed a long break to come to terms with it all.

Now retired from his job as a senior social worker with the Northern Trust after 28 years service, he’s taken some heavy blows in his career but nothing will dilute his passion for the game and the Irish League.

And the number of domestic players in the different Northern Ireland teams, including Conor McMenamin’s surprise rise to the senior stage, has helped him to smile again.

Not long after Ballymena’s Irish Cup Final attire was removed, Jeffrey was looking sharp for another special occasion as he was presented with his MBE for services to Association Football and Community Relations in Northern Ireland by Prince William at Windsor Castle.

“It was the most marvellous experience, outstanding,” said Jeffrey who has won 31 honours across a managerial career that has spanned over 20 years.

“It was so grand, great and so very simple and humbling.

“It really was an incredible experience which I will cherish for the rest of my days.

“Rose and the boys were across and it was just a fantastic time.”

Jeffrey, who steered Linfield to nine Irish Premiership titles and six league and Irish Cup doubles during his 17 years as Blues manager before taking over at Ballymena in 2016, has always felt the Irish League has played a crucial role in the development of young players which in turn has helped the national team.

Under-19 international Patrick Kelly has just sealed a move from Coleraine to West Ham and even McMenamin, at the age of 26, hasn’t given up on his dream of making it in the professional game across the water.

His call up to Ian Baraclough’s squad may have surprised some but his assured performances came at the end of an impressive season for Glentoran.

The Irish League has produced promising young talent for some time and the emergence of new academies and full-time training can only aid their development.

The standard of coaching is getting higher and if the players remain in the Irish League, they can benefit from a competitive game which breeds a winning mentality.

And with cross-channel clubs now recognising the progress of young players like Coleraine’s Kelly and Trai Hume, who moved to Sunderland after his time at Linfield and Jeffrey’s Sky Blues, there’s a clear pathway to the professional game and national team.

David Jeffrey with his MBE at Windsor Castle

Hume was in Baraclough’s squad for the Nations League games along with Glenavon keeper Josh Clarke and Irish League graduates Liam Donnelly, Niall McGinn, Shayne Lavery and Gavin Whyte as well as Glens ace McMenamin.

Kofi Balmer, Oisin Smyth, David Walsh, Terry Devlin, Charlie Allen, Calvin McCurry, Chris McKee, Dale Taylor, John McGovern and Ross McCausland have been with the Under-21s and there’s a strong Irish League flavour to the Under-19 side.

It shows the value of investing in a league which can help nurture the next generation of talent.

“I was delighted for the league,” beams Jeffrey.

“Our players have been able to go across and get a permanent career in England which has benefited the national side at different age groups.

“Personally, I think great credit has to be given to Ian Baraclough in acknowledging the changing face of Irish League football and rewarding Conor McMenamin who had an outstanding season last year, a phenomenal season.

"It is another example of how our game is improving all the time and the standards are rising.

“It was a difficult period for Northern Ireland but Ian didn’t need to put Conor in the team.

“In doing that, it’s a real encouragement for young Irish League players to keep driving on so they may get a move.

“We’ve seen that happen with Trai Hume and Patrick Kelly.

“Patrick is an incredible young talent and he stood out straight away when I watched him play for Coleraine last season.

“If a young player doesn’t get a move when he is younger, he knows he can impress in the Irish League and perhaps earn a move like Trai and Shayne (Lavery).

"Young players are also being selected for the Under-21s and the contribution to international football throughout the age groups from the Irish League is absolutely first class.

“Of course we want to have a bigger pool of talent to select from at international level but it does my heart a world of good to see players born and bred here having the chance to progress their careers here and further afield and representing your country is the highest honour.”

Jeffrey has just returned from a holiday in Spain where, naturally, he was finishing off some transfer business.

He was no stranger to rebuilding teams even before he arrived at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

David McDaid has arrived from Larne on a three-year contract after skipper Leroy Millar chose to go in the other direction.

Jake Corbett, Evan Tweed and Jordan Gibson have also joined the Braidmen while goalkeeper Sean O’Neill has now parted company with Crusaders after his loan spell on Warden Street and agreed a new three-year contract with United.

Jeffrey and his assistant Bryan McLoughlin have brought more than 100 players to the club but the search for talent doesn’t get any easier when rivals have greater financial muscle.

Wealthy owners have come into the game at Glentoran, Larne and now Crusaders, while Linfield’s European prizemoney should help that full-time machine lead the charge for honours.

“Someone told me that other managers had spoken about how difficult and challenging recruitment has been this year,” added Jeffrey.

“This is the most challenging period in terms of recruitment and probably as tough as it’s ever been.

“I have been welcoming of the change of landscape in Irish League football and there’s not a complaint from me.

“But part of the changing landscape is the change in expectation from some players regarding their worth and what they should be paid.”

McDaid’s arrival has grabbed headlines but striker Gibson, who has left Carrick Rangers, is another one to watch.

“I’m very pleased with all three boys, supporters won’t realise how difficult recruitment is at these times, and so to get the players we are targeting to bring in is gratifying to see the hard work pay off,” said Jeffrey.

“We’ve looked at Jordan in the last three seasons, he is someone I’ve admired in terms of his ability, physicality and hard work.

“Again he is someone who saw the plan we are developing and really wants to take on the challenge and be a part of that.”