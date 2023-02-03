Ballymena United order major cash cuts as club try to balance the books

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey saw a number of players leave the club during the January transfer window

Ballymena United have embarked on a cost cutting drive to help it weather a financial storm, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

The club’s finances were discussed at a shareholders’ meeting last week and it was stressed that savings needed to be made to restore the club’s financial health.

A new committee has been established at the Warden Street outfit with John Taggart stepping down as chairman and Matthew Armstrong — a TUV councillor in Ballymena — moving into the role, however there has been no official confirmation of his position from the club.

The Premiership club has suffered financial losses and is now seeking to balance its books.

A reduced first team budget will need to be implemented but United have been able to make savings after a few players left during the January transfer window.

David Parkhouse moved from Ballymena to Cliftonville

Conor Keeley, Paul McElroy, Caolan Loughran and David Parkhouse departed the Showgrounds last month and there was one addition in Robbie McVarnock.

Under manager David Jeffrey, the Sky Blues did manage to qualify for European football and progress on the continent but for clubs who aren’t regularly receiving cash windfalls from Europe, the challenge to remain competitive with wealthy rivals is becoming harder.

The Sky Blues are seventh in the Premiership and the sides competing in the bottom six of the League are fighting to finish in that seventh spot as it carries a place in the European play-offs.

Irish Cup success also opens a door to lucrative European football.

The financial challenges faced by United are a reality for clubs who aren’t regularly competing in Uefa competition and other Premiership sides are tackling similar issues as they aim to live within their means and find new revenue streams.

United have also had to operate in an environment where rival clubs have been able to lure players with better wages.